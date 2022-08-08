Locked On Colts: Stephon Gilmore Takes Advantage of Offense's Sloppy Practice

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach are joined by our own Andrew Moore to discuss Day No. 7 of Indianapolis Colts training camp.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore looks like the elite player he was once considered to be. Besides his presence, what seems different about the Colts' new defense? Also, what was the biggest play made of the day? Andrew drops by to lend his thoughts.

When the Colts signed Gilmore this offseason, he had his doubters after being banged up for the last year-and-a-half. However, in his first camp with the Colts, he looks like the elite player people used to know him as.

Gilmore is a lockdown corner, but besides his addition, what else seems different about the Colts' new defense under coordinator Gus Bradley?

On either side of the ball, who made the biggest plays of the day?

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 7: Defense Capitalizes as Offense Slogs Through Sloppiest Day

