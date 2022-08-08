Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Stephon Gilmore Takes Advantage of Offense's Sloppy Practice

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach are joined by Andrew Moore to discuss the Colts' latest practice. Stephon Gilmore looked outstanding, and what were the biggest plays of the day?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach are joined by our own Andrew Moore to discuss Day No. 7 of Indianapolis Colts training camp.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore looks like the elite player he was once considered to be. Besides his presence, what seems different about the Colts' new defense? Also, what was the biggest play made of the day? Andrew drops by to lend his thoughts.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

When the Colts signed Gilmore this offseason, he had his doubters after being banged up for the last year-and-a-half. However, in his first camp with the Colts, he looks like the elite player people used to know him as.

Gilmore is a lockdown corner, but besides his addition, what else seems different about the Colts' new defense under coordinator Gus Bradley?

On either side of the ball, who made the biggest plays of the day?

Check out the latest episode of Locked On Colts as well as Jake's Day 7 notebook for more:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 7: Defense Capitalizes as Offense Slogs Through Sloppiest Day

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

What did you think of practice No. 7? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts QB, Matt Ryan, (2,) throws a pass at Colts Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield Ind. Finals 13
News

Matt Ryan Exudes Leadership Through Sloppy Colts Practice

By Andrew Moore14 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) rests between drills during training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Wednesday July 27 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 7: Defense Capitalizes as Offense Slogs Through Sloppiest Day

By Jake Arthur14 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (left) talks to head coach Frank Reich during a Week 15 road win at Las Vegas.
Film

Gus Glossary: Breaking Down the Linebacker Roles in Coverage

By Zach Hicks14 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts players huddle up during Colts camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield Ind. Finals 7
News

Your Week in Colts: Receivers, Receivers, Receivers

By Jake ArthurAug 6, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs drills during the Indianapolis Colts mandatory mini training camp on Wednesday, May 8, 2022, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.
News

Predicting Colts' Roster After Two Weeks of Training Camp

By Jake ArthurAug 5, 2022 4:37 PM EDT
Matt Ryan only 2 INTs at Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
News

Incredible Matt Ryan Camp Stat from Marcus Brady

By HH StaffAug 5, 2022 8:48 AM EDT
Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree (85) adjusts his helmet during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts TE Drew Ogletree Ascending Rapidly in Colts Camp

By Andrew MooreAug 5, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
The Indianapolis Colts QB, Nick Foles (9) throws a pass at Colts Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield Ind. Finals 9
News

Locked On Colts: Revisiting Biggest Training Camp Battles

By Jake ArthurAug 5, 2022 6:18 AM EDT