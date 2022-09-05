Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Superlatives, Matt Ryan as Team MVP?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys give their final predictions about the Colts before the season starts, including record predictions and superlatives on each side of the ball.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss their thoughts on the upcoming 2022 Indianapolis Colts season.

They give their final predictions about the team before the season starts, including record predictions, playoff scenarios, and superlatives for each side of the ball.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

It's the final prediction podcast before the game week coverage starts. Will it be quarterback Matt Ryan or running back Jonathan Taylor as the team's offensive MVP Do wide receiver Alec Pierce or safety Nick Cross have competition as Rookies of the Year? Who would be your dark horse contribution candidates?

What other predictions do you have for the Colts' 2022 season? Let your thoughts be known before the Colts kick off the season this Sunday against the Houston Texans!

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

