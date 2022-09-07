On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, the guys discuss the Indianapolis Colts' X-factors for this Sunday against the Houston Texans. Destin Adams of Stampede Blue and the Saddle Up Podcast fills in for Jake Arthur and joins Zach Hicks!

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

It's all about the X-Factors on today's episode. Can Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell provide a big impact in his return to action? Does All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner maintain his dominant run against the Texans? Can left tackle Matt Pryor hold up in his first start of 2022?

Zach and Destin discuss that and much more in today's episode of Locked On Colts!

