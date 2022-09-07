Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Texans X-Factors, Parris Campbell to Shine?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss the Colts' X-factors for this Sunday against the Texans.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, the guys discuss the Indianapolis Colts' X-factors for this Sunday against the Houston Texans. Destin Adams of Stampede Blue and the Saddle Up Podcast fills in for Jake Arthur and joins Zach Hicks!

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

It's all about the X-Factors on today's episode. Can Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell provide a big impact in his return to action? Does All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner maintain his dominant run against the Texans? Can left tackle Matt Pryor hold up in his first start of 2022?

Zach and Destin discuss that and much more in today's episode of Locked On Colts!

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

