Locked On Colts: What Can the Pacers Teach Cross-Town Brothers?

The Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers entered their respective seasons with totally different expectations, but the Pacers have excelled while the Colts have disappointed. What can the Colts learn from them?
In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Zach is joined by Tony East of AllPacers and the Locked On Pacers podcast.

The Indianapolis Colts are at a crossroads at the moment, a similar place that their NBA counterparts (the Indiana Pacers) were at last year. Can the Colts evolve into the fun, electric team that the Pacers have turned into?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Will Levis or Anthony Richardson? Which QB is Perfect for Indianapolis Colts?

The Colts desperately need to find a young quarterback to build around in the 2023 NFL Draft. Could Will Levis (Kentucky) or Anthony Richardson (Florida) be that guy? Zach is joined by Emory Hunt and Landon Oliver to dive into the games of these two divisive QB options.

Indianapolis Colts: Jim Harbaugh to Save the Franchise?

The Colts will likely need a new head coach after the season. Could Jim Harbaugh be the savior for the team? The guys talk all about the former Colts' quarterback and if him coming to Indy is even somewhat realistic to expect.

Indianapolis Colts Award Season: MVP, Players of the Year, and More!

The Colts' MVPs aren't the typical choices you'd have for most teams. The defense has truly stepped up and overshadowed the value of the offense. Who has been the Colts' most outstanding players, top rookies, and what are we looking forward to most in the final four games? Jake is joined by Destin Adams to discuss.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

