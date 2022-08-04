Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Yannick Ngakoue, Edge Rushers Heating Up in Training Camp

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, a pair of wide receivers had a huge day. Plus, the Colts' pass rushers are stringing together strong performances.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss Day No. 5 of Indianapolis Colts training camp.

Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Ashton Dulin combined for a huge day. Plus, the Colts' pass rushers are stringing together strong performances, in particular Yannick Ngakoue, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Ben Banogu.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Pittman showed why he is the alpha dog of the Colts' receiver corps with tough catches throughout the day, and Dulin repeatedly made chunk plays, including the play of the day.

Ngakoue, Odeyingbo, and Banogu continue to be disruptive in the backfield, and Odeyingbo and Banogu even combined for a pair of would-be sacks on Wednesday.

Check out the latest episode of Locked On Colts as well as Jake's Day 5 notebook for more:

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 5: Michael Pittman Jr. Dominates, Ashton Dulin Wows

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

