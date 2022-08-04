Locked On Colts: Yannick Ngakoue, Edge Rushers Heating Up in Training Camp

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss Day No. 5 of Indianapolis Colts training camp.

Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Ashton Dulin combined for a huge day. Plus, the Colts' pass rushers are stringing together strong performances, in particular Yannick Ngakoue, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Ben Banogu.

Pittman showed why he is the alpha dog of the Colts' receiver corps with tough catches throughout the day, and Dulin repeatedly made chunk plays, including the play of the day.

Ngakoue, Odeyingbo, and Banogu continue to be disruptive in the backfield, and Odeyingbo and Banogu even combined for a pair of would-be sacks on Wednesday.

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 5: Michael Pittman Jr. Dominates, Ashton Dulin Wows

