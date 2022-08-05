Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Revisiting Biggest Training Camp Battles

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, rookie tight end Drew Ogletree has become one of the group's most dangerous players. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore isn't taking it lightly on rookie Alec Pierce. Jake and Zach revisit some camp battles.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss Day No. 6 of Indianapolis Colts training camp.

Rookie tight end Drew Ogletree has become one of the group's most dangerous players. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore isn't taking it lightly on rookie Alec Pierce. Jake and Zach revisit some camp battles.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Ogletree opened camp as the perceived TE4 but is already making a case for playing time directly behind Mo Alie-Cox after a star day on Thursday.

Gilmore is having some tough battles with star receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and is making Pierce fight for every yard he gets on each rep.

What's the latest on camp battles like left tackle, wide receiver, defensive tackle, and cornerback?

Check out the latest episode of Locked On Colts as well as Jake's Day 6 notebook for more:

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 6: Drew Ogletree Emerges, Defense Locks Up

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week.

