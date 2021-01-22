QB Coach Marcus Brady Promoted to Indianapolis Colts Offensive Coordinator

INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady has been elevated to Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

The promotion was first reported by FOX-59’s Mike Chappell.

Brady becomes the NFL’s third Black offensive coordinator. He replaces Nick Sirianni, who was reportedly hired as Philadelphia Eagles head coach on Thursday. Neither the Colts nor Eagles have announced the decisions.

The ascension of Brady comes just two days after the Jacksonville Jaguars had requested permission to interview him for their offensive coordinator job.

Brady, 41, joined the Colts staff when head coach Frank Reich was hired in 2018. After one season as assistant quarterbacks coach, Brady became quarterbacks coach.

The native Californian played quarterback at Cal State Northridge, where he became the school’s all-time leading passer. His seven-year playing career was in the Canadian Football League, where he won three Grey Cups. Brady immediately moved into coaching in the CFL after retiring as a player. He was the Montreal Alouettes wide receivers coach for three years before becoming offensive coordinator in 2012. He had the same position with the Toronto Argonauts from 2013-17.

Brady has big shoes to fill in Sirianni, who had worked under Reich with the Chargers before also joining the Colts staff in 2018. Although Reich called the plays, Sirianni was a trusted assistant with extensive offensive input. The Colts’ 451 points in 2020 ranked third in franchise history.

Brady is credited with helping Andrew Luck return from injury to become NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2018.

The Colts have had three different starting quarterbacks in as many seasons in Luck, Jacoby Brissett, and Philip Rivers — and they’re likely looking at another new passer for 2021 after Rivers retired on Tuesday. Brissett, who started in 2017 and 2019 with mixed results, is set to become a free agent.

General manager Chris Ballard mentioned Brady being part of the inner circle with input on the quarterback position when recently discussing what the Colts would do if Rivers decided to retire. Quarterback Jacob Eason, a fourth-round pick in 2020, just completed his rookie year without taking a snap and Ballard said he needs to see more of Eason before deciding if he could be the backup.

The Colts have the money to sign or acquire a free-agent quarterback. Their estimated salary cap space of $68.8 million is among the most in the NFL. Ballard expressed skepticism about drafting a quarterback with the team’s first-round selection at 21st overall.

The Colts improved four wins to 11-5 and made the playoffs for the second time in three seasons this past year. They lost 27-24 to the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Playoff game.