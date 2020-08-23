Marlon Mack Has Message for NFL: Colts' Jonathan Taylor is ‘Going to be a Beast’

INDIANAPOLIS — Marlon Mack could be upset, which would be a natural reaction when your NFL team uses a second-round draft pick to select a player at your position.

But the Indianapolis Colts 2019 leading rusher has been nothing but the consummate pro about sharing the workload with rookie Jonathan Taylor. Mack has said since he was contacted during the NFL draft that it’s all about what’s best for the team to get to the Super Bowl.

Since the start of padded practices in training camp last week, Mack has come away even more impressed by Taylor, who at 5-10 and 226 pounds has displayed tremendous power and exceptional speed in practice.

“A beast, man,” Mack said about Taylor in a Friday Zoom video call. “Like he is now, man. Like you guys have seen already, the clips that he (does). He’s going to be a beast, man. And teams should be aware of him right now. Just be ready for it.”

The Colts drafted Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor in the second round. Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

Mack, who is entering a contract year in his fourth season, obviously has to think about his own future, too. But he prides himself in being a good teammate in that running-back room because it’s about the ultimate Super Bowl goal.

“As a running back, it just motivates you,” he said of his initial draft reaction. “It’s just a business like you said, but just coming in – I know we can be great together. I’m more of a team guy so we can come together as a team, go out there, and just put in work. Everybody has the same goal on this team – to get to the Super Bowl, go 1-0 each week.”

It’s human nature for Mack to be thinking about his second contract, especially being a fourth-year pro coming off a season in which he rushed for a career-best 1,091 yards.

“Of course, man, especially as a running back, we only got too many years in the league,” he said. “That’s a goal for a running back, especially a young one, to get to that second contract because that’s what you need in this league. The good Lord is going to bless you. When it’s coming, it’s coming. Just be patient for it. Just work, work, work until you get it. That’s all I can do.”

The Colts ranked seventh in rushing, so adding Taylor as well as fullback Roosevelt Nix is a clear indication that with an offensive line returning intact, the Colts expect to be even better in the ground game.

Mack just wants to be a part of that. He’ll continue to be who he is, selfless and laid-back by nature, and eager to keep playing.

When asked if part of him wishes he could just be the only guy to handle the bulk of the workload, Mack reiterated the bottom line is what’s best for the team.

“No, man, it’s football,” he said. “And so, as long as I get to play each week and show my talents, that’s all I really care about. Not too many guys can be in my position already. Just be grateful for what you’ve got. Just go out there and attack it, no matter what.

“I’m going to do the best I can when I go out there. As long as I get to show up on Sundays and do what I do, I’m good.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)