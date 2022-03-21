Skip to main content

Colts Could get Matt Ryan Decision Today

The Indianapolis Colts should know whether or not they get Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons today... here's why.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts and their reported interest in Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan could come to a conclusion Monday afternoon. 

Ryan is due a $7.5 million roster bonus by 4 pm EST on Monday. The Falcons, desperate for room under the salary cap, would likely make a trade by the deadline if they're going to move him at all.

"The Falcons fielded trade calls the last few days centered around QB Matt Ryan, sources say," wrote Ian Rapoport on Twitter. "Today is a deadline to make a decision, as Ryan will earn a $7.5M roster bonus from ATL if he’s on the roster at 4 pm. It’ll be either a trade or back to ATL, possibly with a sweetener."

The sweetener Rapoport refers to would be a mea culpa of sorts from the Falcons front office who failed in their pursuit of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson spurned his hometown team to sign the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history with the Cleveland Browns. 

The Falcons moving Ryan wasn't solely Watson related according to Tom Pelissero. Pelissero reported on Twitter that the trade discussions with Ryan began before Watson initially reached out to Atlanta about a possible move last week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"This started before the Falcons lost the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and continued through the weekend," wrote Pelissero on Twitter. "Matt Ryan has two years and about $54 million left on his contract."

Much has been of Ryan's NFL record-cap hit of roughly $47 million for 2022, but nearly half of that money is tied up in restructures and signing bonuses the Falcons continually used to create cap room. 

The Falcons will be on the hook for about $50 million in dead cap money if they move Matt Ryan today, a signal that they are entering full-rebuild mode.

The real number of two years and $54 million to a team that would trade for Ryan is much more palatable.

The Colts look to be in a good position to try and get Matt Ryan or Baker Mayfield from the Browns. They should know the immediate future on at least one of them be end of business on Monday.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Nov 28, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) directs the huddle in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

The Pros, Cons of Colts Trading for Matt Ryan

By Jake Arthur1 hour ago
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field.
News

The Pros, Cons of Colts Trading for Baker Mayfield

By Jake ArthurMar 20, 2022
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Opinion: Colts Should Avoid Baker Mayfield. Here's Why

By Andrew MooreMar 19, 2022
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati (9) throws during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Colts Land Pair Of Offensive Pieces In Latest PFF Three-Round Mock Draft

By Josh CarneyMar 18, 2022
Nov 15, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.
News

Deshaun Watson Picks Browns, How it Affects Colts

By Jake ArthurMar 18, 2022
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter of the game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Indianapolis Colts Versus Jacksonville Jaguars On Sunday Jan 9 2022 Tiaa Bank Field In Jacksonville Fla
News

Former Colts Defensive End Reportedly Signing with Bears

By Jake ArthurMar 18, 2022
Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum (30) reacts to a play against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
News

Report: Former Colts All-Pro Signs with 49ers

By Jake ArthurMar 18, 2022
Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) makes a call at the line of scrimmage during the second half of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Matt Ryan’s Contract – Not As Bad As You Think for Colts

By Andrew MooreMar 18, 2022