Matt Ryan Needs More Help According to ESPN

ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranks the weapons around each quarterback in the NFL, and he's not impressed with the Indianapolis Colts
  Author:
  Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts appeared to have made a big upgrade at quarterback when they landed Matt Ryan on the cheap from the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons.

But questions remain around the depth of weapons Ryan will have to work with in Indianapolis. There are two-known quantities in running back Jonathan Taylor and receiver Michael Pittman, and then... several questions.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked the offensive skill positions surrounding each quarterback in the NFL, and he ranks the Colts No. 20.

To be fair, that's up eight spots from last season's ranking of 28.

"Taylor projects to be the best back in football in 2022, and Pittman is a legitimate No. 1 wideout," wrote Barnwell. "After that, though, the Colts are just desperate. Wide receiver Parris Campbell, a second-round pick in 2019, has been unable to stay healthy, which could force Indy to rely on rookie second-rounder Alec Pierce. Likewise, third-rounder Jelani Woods might have to play meaningful snaps as tight end alongside Mo Alie-Cox after Jack Doyle's retirement." 

"Nyheim Hines is a useful second back, but reports suggesting he might see more time in the slot this season tells you what you need to know about Indy's lack of depth at receiver."

There has been a lot of favorable press for Pierce including a rookie of the year candidate nod, but Barnwell didn't give a lot of credit to rookies in his rankings... for any team.

That Pierce and Woods are largely unknown but full of potential, poses questions for the Colts, but those questions could be answered positively. 

Pierce was outstanding in the pre-draft process. Woods had the second-fastest time at the NFL Combine among tight ends behind Chig Okonkwo, and Woods measured 3.5-inches taller and 20 pounds heavier than Okonkwo.

That Barnwell isn't high on the Colts' weapons after Taylor and Pittman isn't a big surprise, but the end of season rankings could look very different.

