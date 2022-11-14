Skip to main content

Matt Ryan Impressed with Play Caller Parks Frazier

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was impressed with Parks Frazier, his 30-year-old play caller.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of surprising moves last week including hiring Jeff Saturday as interim coach. Saturday then named 30-year-old pass-game specialist Parks Frazier as the play caller for the rest of the season. 

Frazier got off to a good start as the Colts got the 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Indianapolis had its best rushing performance of the season, topping 200 for the first time, and they also got a cool, efficient performance from quarterback Matt Ryan.

Ryan, who didn't know he would be starting leading up to the game, was impressed with Frazier.

"I thought Parks did a hell of a job," said Ryan. "That's a hard situation, you know? And the first time doing it, to come on the road, to have all of the changes that we had this week. I thought he did a great job."

Ryan also praised how quickly Saturday pulled the staff together with all of the distractions last week.

"Parks is going to be a really good coach in this league for a long time," said Ryan "but we also have some other really good coaches on the staff who helped him through the week, and I think they all picked up the slack."

"Because we are short-staffed, there's no doubt about that. But the buy-in from all those guys, the way Jeff (Saturday) handled the week. It's amazing to me to sit here Sunday evening, after all that transpired Monday and Tuesday, and for me personally, kind of Thursday and Friday."

"It's incredible to sit here at this point with a win, so I'm proud of that. Proud of Parks, and I thought he did a great job."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ryan is in his 15th season in the NFL, and it took Frazier one game for Ryan to get a career-high gain running the ball. His 38-yard scramble that extended the go-ahead drive bested his previous best of 20 yards set way back 2010.

“Yeah, sounds about right because I'm not used to being kind of in the open field for that long," laughed Ryan when told he set a career-long rushing attempt.

"A really good play call by Parks. We kind of went with some tempo there trying to see if we couldn't just pick something up, get a guy in space. With that being said, it opened up kind of a running lane to the right. It was man-to-man coverage, so everybody was kind of flowing to the left and I got out."

"I thought Parris [Campbell] did a good job of kind of getting it started of just widening it up, and then Ashton [Dulin] did a great job of blocking downfield. We’re at the point in the game where we need to make plays, we need to do something. We didn't need to press or anything like that, but when you get your chance, you got to make them."

"It was a great call and great job by Ashton kind of finishing down the field. Maybe if I was a little faster, I could have scored, but I do the best I could."

Don't count on Matt Ryan's 37-year-old legs to be a staple of the Colts' offense moving forward. But in Frazier's first game, the Colts showed balance running and passing that they've hoped to have all season.

And Ryan came away impressed.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Ryan Run vs Raiders Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

When did Matt Ryan Find Out He was Starting?

By HH Staff
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday reacts with offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) running back Jonathan Taylor (28) and running back Jordan Wilkins (29) following the touchdown scored by quarterback Matt Ryan (2) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Jeff Saturday, Matt Ryan Silence Doubters, Lead Colts to Big Win Over Raiders

By Andrew Moore
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) celebrates with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
Game Day

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan Reignites Indianapolis Colts in Jeff Saturday's Debut

By Jake Arthur
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday speaks with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during a time out against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Game Day

Jeff Saturday Turns to Matt Ryan as Colts Defy Odds vs. Raiders

By Jake Arthur
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Game Day

WATCH: Colts' Jonathan Taylor Scores Huge Touchdown to Reclaim Lead vs. Raiders

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) celebrates with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) after making a catch for a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Game Day

Colts, Raiders Reveal Inactives for Sunday's Matchup

By Jake Arthur
Jim Irsay, owner, and new interim head coach Jeff Saturday have a laugh on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, during a press conference at the Colts headquarters in Indianapolis.
News

Colts Reveal Thoughts After Wild Week

By Jake Arthur
Nov 20, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts former center Jeff Saturday talks with former teammates on the sideline before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Raiders | Week 10

By Jake Arthur