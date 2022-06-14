Matt Ryan recently discussed his plans to work out with Colts skill players away from the team facility this offseason.

In team sports, it's difficult to get anywhere without chemistry. Knowing the ins and outs of your teammates' game and what to expect from them on a given play can make quite a difference by the season's end.

That's a significant reason why Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan and his offensive teammates will get together and continue practicing this offseason even after the team has departed for the pre-training camp break.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated's MMQB recently profiled the work that Ryan and Colts head coach Frank Reich have done so far in preparation for the upcoming season, and Ryan's plans for his time away from the team facility were discussed:

Another result—Ryan can now do more for them, both at and away from the facility. To that end, through the NFL’s summer break, he’ll work out with Colts skill players in twos, rather than gathering them all at once, in California, Ohio, Atlanta and Indianapolis. The idea, he says, is 'to go slow and steady with each guy,' and get each player the work he needs. Ryan also jokes, 'I only have one arm,' so in a bigger setting, especially as he gets older, it’s tougher to get everyone work without wearing himself out. 'It’s brilliant,' said Reich of the plan. 'I don’t know too many guys that do it like that. I think it’s showing his experience and savvy as a leader and making each experience more valuable, giving each other the attention that’s going to help elevate their game, as opposed to getting the whole group there. And like he said, he’s only got one arm.'

Quarterbacks getting together to work with their teammates during the long break is nothing new; in fact, it's something teams hope (and often expect) to see from their leaders.

Colts players have been seen doing this in recent years. To name a few examples, third-year receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon routinely work out together away from the facility, Parris Campbell worked out with former Colts quarterbacks Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz the last couple of years, as did Mike Strachan with Wentz last summer as a rookie.

Ryan's plan of working with a pair of teammates at a time is something that received a big thumbs up from Reich, who called it "brilliant." Staging the sessions in four different cities across the country and working with small groups obviously helps to build camaraderie and give everyone more detailed time together.

Specifics are not yet out regarding who all Ryan will work out with during this multi-city tour, although we're sure to see them on Instagram and other social media platforms. Many of the most notable names to look for would be receivers Pittman, Patmon, Campbell, Strachan, rookie Alec Pierce, and Ashton Dulin, running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, and tight ends Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, and Drew Ogletree.

Training camp typically begins near the end of July. Official dates and times could be announced in the coming weeks.

