QB Matt Ryan Reveals Why Colts’ Offense Has Struggled

If you have followed along with the Indianapolis Colts this season, you know most of the issues reside on the offensive side of the ball.

The Colts’ offense has been a major disappointment in 2022. Indy ranks 31st in the NFL in points per game with a measly 15.7 average. In terms of yardage, the Colts are 24th in total yards per game (321.4), 17th in passing yards per game (222.6), and 26th in rushing yards per game (98.7). The Colts have also given up 40 sacks this season, tied for the most sacks allowed in the league.

With numbers like that, it is no surprise the Colts are treading water with a 4-6-1 record. The Colts defense has done its part, ranking fifth in yards allowed per game (307.6) and 11th in points allowed per game (20.0). But in today’s NFL, you will not win many games if the offense cannot produce.

Quarterback Matt Ryan came to the Colts this offseason expecting a much different outcome. When Ryan was deciding where he would like to play in 2022, the Colts sold him on playing with a solid offensive line and one of the best rushing attacks in the league. But neither has come to fruition and with only six games remaining, it’s not looking likely that things will change.

“The reality of the situation is we’ve got to knock off as many (wins) as we can in the next six (games),” Ryan said this week. “I think the urgency is good, I feel like the week has been off to a good start. I thought we had a good week last week to be honest with you. I thought the preparation was really good, I think our execution needs to be better. We have to get right back to it.”

As the film revealed last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, there were many reasons why the Colts’ offense failed to bring home the victory. One of those was the inability to push the ball down the field. The Colts had only two explosive pass plays against the Eagles, or pass plays of 20 yards or more. Having to methodically drive the length of the field on every possession makes playing offense very difficult.

“I think part of it is just you have to have enough time to be able to do some of the things you want to do, to push the ball down the field,” Ryan explained. “We just haven’t been consistent enough throughout the year. I really think we’ve made some strides. We did some good things last week, we made too many mistakes. But we have to find ways. We’ve got to find ways to stretch the field vertically, get some chances, create explosive plays. It becomes difficult when every drive you’re not getting those chunk plays.”

Another area where the Colts have struggled is converting in the red zone. The Colts made it to the red zone three times against the Eagles but scored only one touchdown on the afternoon. This includes having first-and-goal from the five-yard line, and only coming away with a field goal.

“I kind of think it’s to a certain extent, kind of been like death by 1,000 paper cuts,” Ryan admitted. “It’s little things that knock you off schedule, getting behind the sticks, not making the plays when they’re there. Those things, they add up all the time but particularly last week when you’re playing against a really good football team. You have to be opportunistic. You have to take advantage of those chances when you get them because you’re not going have eight trips down there going against a team like that. So, you’ve got to maximize the opportunities that you have.”

Throughout the trials and tribulations of the season, Ryan has been the consummate professional. After suffering a beating through the first seven weeks of the season, Ryan was benched in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger due in part to Ehlinger’s mobility. While the official word from the Colts was Ryan was dealing with a shoulder injury, and he was, the veteran quarterback revealed he had played through worse pain in his career.

But Ryan never threw any of his coaches or teammates under the bus, no matter how frustrated he may have been from the benching. He was the ultimate teammate to Ehlinger, offering guidance and support wherever he could. It is the kind of leader Ryan is, helping his team in any way he can.

When interim head coach Jeff Saturday took over and inserted Ryan back into the starting lineup, the Colts’ offense seemed to have more hope. Ryan gave them a better chance to succeed and win, and while the offense is not close to where they want to be, Ryan still holds out hope they can turn things around.

“It hasn’t been just one thing but at different times, we’ve each (taken) our own turn.” Ryan remarked. “So, we just have to be more consistent. You have to believe. I do think there’s a sense of even though it hasn’t gone our way, there has to be a belief that when you get down there, you’re going to find a way to punch it in. However that looks whether it’s running it, throwing it, whatever we have to do to find a way to put it in the end zone.”

The Colts will have a chance to turn things around against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. While the Steelers (3-7) have not been very formidable this season, they still possess a defensive unit with playmakers at all levels. Ryan is looking forward to the challenge.

“I think it’s a good group, physical on the inside, they’ve got game-changers on the outside, guys that you have to (account for) in that front seven. On the edge rushers, they’ve got a lot of talent but they play with great effort too. They finish and they find ways to get those effort strips or sacks or even plays in the run game. So, I think it’s a good group. It’s certainly going to be a challenge for us and we’ve got to go play our best.”

It will take the Colts’ offense at their best to compete with the Steelers’ defense. If Ryan and the offense can hit on more explosive plays and convert in the red zone, Indy could come away with their first victory against the Steelers since 2008.

