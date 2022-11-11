Matt Ryan's Role Revealed by Jeff Saturday

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was last seen in a 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Little did we know that Ryan's injury and subsequent demotion would be the least-strange thing to happen in Indianapolis the last two weeks.

As interim coach Jeff Saturday prepares to lead his team against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, he clarified Ryan's role now that he's healthy again.

“He’s here to help us," said Ryan who will assume backup duties to Sam Ehlinger on Sunday. "He’s had two good days of practice. I was glad to have him back. He’s been working hard. He brings a great presence to the field and to the locker room."

"I just have a lot of respect for him. He’s been huge for Sam and just helping Sam along. A lot of times I’m standing back there with Nick talking about different plays. Those guys, you can tell they’re a tight-knit group. They’ve been fighting. I was watching Matt throw and watching Sam throw."

"It’s been fun to watch those guys."

Saturday announced on Monday that Ehlinger would be the starter, and he hasn't seen anything this week to change his mind.

READ MORE: Good Morning Football Rips Jim Irsay, Colts

"I evaluate all the time," said Saturday. "I tell those guys, this is not a closed competition by any stretch of the imagination. I’m going to put the best 11 on it."

"So whatever we can do to win games, that’s what we’ll do. Both have had great weeks of practice. Sam, for a young guy, is an energetic guy. He brings a lot of pop."

"Matt getting out there too, I was impressed. He was out there throwing it around. I’ve been very happy to get everybody back healthy. Obviously, Matt didn’t practice the first day I was here. But just watching his presence as he came back – yeah man, it’s exciting for both guys or all guys really."

If the decision to bench Ryan in favor of Ehlinger was a Jim Irsay decision, Saturday wasn't letting on.

"Yeah, it’ll be up to me who starts at quarterback," said Saturday when asked.

"From my perspective, if I feel like whoever on our football team gives us a better chance to win, that’s where I go. I’m excited about all the guys, whoever we have up. Whichever ones are playing the best, those are the guys that I want on the field."

Ehlinger has struggled in his two starts this season, both losses. He was sacked nine times by the New England Patriots last week.

If the offensive line doesn't do a better job blocking both the pass and the run, it really won't matter who's the starting quarterback.

But for now... it's Ehlinger with Ryan backing him up.