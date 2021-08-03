More Bad News: Indianapolis Colts' Star Quenton Nelson To Undergo Foot Surgery, To Miss 5-12 Weeks

Lightning never strikes twice in the same spot, right? RIGHT?

After being spotted wearing a walking boot on his right foot Tuesday morning in Westfield for the Indianapolis Colts' first padded practice, more bad news rolled in Tuesday afternoon for star guard Quenton Nelson.

Speaking with the media following practice, head coach Frank Reich said Nelson is dealing with a similar injury to quarterback Carson Wentz and will have foot surgery to remove a bone Tuesday at 4 p.m., causing Nelson to miss the same 5-12 week window as Wentz.

What in the world is going on in Westfield?

"You can't make this up," Reich said.

No, you can't.

So far, camp has been an unmitigated disaster for the Colts, from Reich testing positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, Wentz hurting himself at the end of the second practice, and now Nelson needing to go under the knife just like Wentz.

The good news is that Week 1 is still roughly six weeks away, giving guys like Wentz and now Nelson plenty of time to heal up, rehab, and get back onto the field.

So far though, the signs have not been promising for the Colts' chances in 2021 to not only compete, but avoid the injury bug.

