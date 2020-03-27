AllColts
New Colts Cornerback Xavier Rhodes Looks To Bounce Back From Subpar Season

Minnesoa cornerback Xavier Rhodes, shown in a 2019 game, has agreed to join the Indianapolis Colts for 2020.Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports

PhilB24

INDIANAPOLIS — Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes will have the chance to rebound next season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Released after 2019 struggles in his seventh season with Minnesota, Rhodes agreed to a reported one-year, $5 million contract to join the Colts on Thursday, according to multiple national sources and Rhodes’ agent.

The Vikings reportedly made a pitch to bring Rhodes back for an eighth season, but he chose the Colts.

After releasing their best cover guy in Pierre Desir four days ago, the Colts needed to address the position. The outside starters before Rhodes’ arrival were second-year pros Rock Ya-Sin and Marvell Tell III, who had so-so rookie years in adjusting to the NFL. Nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II is one of the league’s best.

Rhodes was considered an elite cover corner until struggling last year, when he didn’t have an interception for the first time. But he was still named a Pro Bowl alternate and is just 29, so Colts general manager Chris Ballard considered Rhodes a smart buy with a one-year, prove-it deal. In addition to three Pro Bowls, he was first-team All-Pro in 2017.

If Rhodes can return to his previous excellence, he earns a big pay day after 2020. If not, the Colts only risked one season in giving him a chance.

Ballard has deviated from his previous routine in free agency by making a series of splashes in the past two weeks. The addition of quarterback Philip Rivers, given a one-year, $25 million deal, as well as Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who received a four-year, $84-million extension, signifies the GM’s desire to be more of a championship contender next season.

The Colts finished 7-9 last season and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. Ballard, entering his fourth season as GM, valued Buckner so much that he traded the team’s first-round draft choice, No. 13 overall, to San Francisco. The Colts boss typically stockpiles and covets his draft picks. He traded out of the first round last year, which landed him the No. 34 overall selection early in the second round next month.

The flurry of activity had the Colts’ salary cap space at about $29 million, according to spotrac.com, before the Wednesday signing of San Francisco defensive tackle Sheldon Day. That means Ballard might not be finished. He could still look to bolster a thin wide receiver group before April’s NFL draft.

Is Wide Receiver Now Colts' No. 1 Priority?

The Thursday addition of three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes shores up a thin position, which could also mean GM Chris Ballard can now focus more on bolstering his pass catchers.

PhilB24

Defensive Tackle Sheldon Day Coming Home

Colts agree to terms with Indianapolis native, who adds much-needed depth on the defensive line as a run-plugging role player.

PhilB24

Where Colts Stand In Free Agency

A series of roster moves added three expensive players and subtracted three to save salary cap space. Colts general manager Chris Ballard now must decide how much he likes any smart buys still available.

PhilB24

To Whom Does Colts' Philip Rivers Have To Prove What?

After 16 NFL seasons, veteran QB has learned that his first priority in joining Colts is to be a good teammate and leader in the locker room. He ignores outside noise. Those who matter are his family and teammates.

PhilB24

Footballfan55

Colts Release Cornerback Pierre Desir

Starting cover corner dealt with hamstring, groin injuries in 2019 and struggled after receiving $22 million contract before the season. Cap casualty won't count anything in dead cap money.

PhilB24

Footballfan55

Colts' Anthony Castonzo Confident His Best Is Yet To Come

Opting to return instead of retire and receiving a two-year, $33-million deal, the 10th-year offensive left tackle spoke of how he expects to play better in 2020.

PhilB24

DeForest Buckner Convinced Colts Can Be 'Really Special Team'

All-Pro defensive tackle acquired in a trade with San Francisco is enthusiastic about teaming up with the likes of Pro Bowl players Justin Houston and Darius Leonard.

PhilB24

Footballfan55

Can Philip Rivers Make Colts Fans Forget His Sneer?

As reality sets in on Rivers becoming the Colts quarterback for 2020, fans with long memories have a decision to make: Can they forgive or forget his trash-talking past when he was beating the Colts?

PhilB24

Footballfan55

Colts Turn To Quarterback Philip Rivers

Eight-time Pro Bowl passer agrees to reported one-year, $25-million deal to play 17th NFL season with the Colts. He's reunited with two former Chargers assistants in Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Siriani.

PhilB24

PhilB24

Colts Make Definitive Defensive Statement In Bringing In DeForest Buckner

General manager Chris Ballard usually plays it frugal and safe, which is why trading a first-round pick to obtain an All-Pro defensive tackle and then paying him $21 million a year for the next five seasons is bold move.

PhilB24

Footballfan55