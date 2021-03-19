New Colts QB Carson Wentz Joins The Pat McAfee Show

One day after being introduced as the newest Colts quarterback, Carson Wetnz joined the ever-popular Pat McAfee Show Friday afternoon

Carson Wentz is starting to make the media rounds.

Aside from his official introduction Thursday as the newest member of the Colts, Wentz joined The Pat McAfee Show Friday in-studio, sitting down with former All-Pro Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee to discuss the trade to the Colts, his excitement for the fit, his relationship with Frank Reich and Doug Pederson, and more.

With the move to Indianapolis, Wentz reunites with former offensive coordinator and current Colts Head Coach Frank Reich, who helped orchestrate Wentz's near-MVP season in 2017. Wentz told McAfee that his relationship with Reich is deeper than football, and is happy to be working with him once again.

"It's a special relationship off the field...But from a football standpoint he understands it from a QB's perspective and I had that with Coach Pederson too," Wentz said. "Anyone that has played the position sees the game differently."

Now that the move to Indianapolis is complete, Wentz told McAfee that he is thrilled to be a Colt in general and is looking forward to hitting the field with his new teammates in a new situation.

"It was a similar level of excitement to when you get drafted," Wentz said. "I know you played and you were drafted, so you know what that's like. It's a new team, new opportunity... shoot I got a new number too."

Wentz will wear No. 2 in Indianapolis, becoming the latest QB to wear 2 in Indianapolis following the Brian Hoyer era in 2019.

"I've always liked the number 2," Wentz said. "I wore 20 in high school — that's a family number — but you obviously can't wear that number in the NFL, so I wanted 2. It's the new me."

Later in the segment with McAfee, Wentz addressed some of the issues with his play on the field in 2020, which ultimately led to the Eagles moving on from the former No. 2 overall pick.

"Sometimes it was mechanical, sometimes it's thinking too much, sometimes things just didn't go our way and that's football and that's life...Could I have made better decisions? 100%," Wentz said. "I could have played better and ultimately it landed me on the bench where I obviously didn't want to be."

