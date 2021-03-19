LOOK: New QB Carson Wentz Dons Colts Uniform

Horseshoe Huddle
LOOK: New Colt Carson Wentz Dons Colts Uniform

One day after his introductory press conference, the Indianapolis Colts released the first look at Carson Wentz in a Colts uniform Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

The No. 2 sure looks good on Carson Wentz.

The Indianapolis Colts' Instagram account released the first look at Wentz in a Colts uniform Friday, making his No. 2 official.

After years of seeing Wentz in the Philadelphia green with the No. 11 on his chest and back, the No. 2 in blue and white is a stark difference from what we've come to know with Wentz.

It's safe to say the No. 2 looks good on Wentz, almost as much as the blue and white of the Colts.

