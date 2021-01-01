When New Year’s Resolutions Turn Into Indianapolis Colts Wishes for 2021

It’s easy to make a list of targeted life changes for a new year, but NFL teams always have resolutions for the next season. When considering what the Indianapolis Colts should hope for in the future, the ideas range from adding talent at positions to welcoming back fans in full stadiums.

INDIANAPOLIS — A New Year’s Day drive to celebrate a late Christmas with family provided ample time for the Mrs. to offer insight on a relevant story idea as we begin 2021.

As a former Indianapolis Colts season ticketholder, she is usually astute when it comes to assessing the pulse of fans. In recent years, Dee has grown accustomed to expecting disappointment — a familiar mindset when considering the Colts have missed the playoffs in four of five years.

The Colts might miss out again after Sunday’s games, in which they need to win at home against Jacksonville and get help from one of four other postseason contenders losing to qualify for the AFC playoffs.

The initial thought, she said, was that missing the playoffs would seem like just another bummer. But upon reflection, Dee conceded that it’s not like these Colts were awful. They are overwhelming home favorites against the Jaguars to finish the regular season 11-5. If the help doesn’t come, it would mark just the third time since 1978 that an 11-5 team didn’t make the playoffs.

I couldn’t agree more with the better half that the Colts made strides in improving four wins this season. Yeah, there’s always room for improvement, but such is the truth about almost everything in life, right?

That said, providing insight this day couldn’t be a succinct summation of “be grateful for the positives and appreciate all the good the Colts have done.”

Yeah, that sounds too much like coach speak.

But I also struggled with the idea of just listing a bunch of New Year’s resolutions in relation to the Colts. Who am I to make resolutions for an NFL team where what is written doesn’t qualify as any kind of control?

Frank Reich has a 28-21 record as Colts head coach. Robert Scheer/USA TODAY Sports

In the spirit of the day, I asked third-year Colts head coach Frank Reich on Friday if he had any New Year’s resolutions, aside from making the playoffs.

“No new year’s resolutions at this point, just continue – this is going to sound bad because you guys hear it from me all the time – to have that growth mindset as a coach, as a person, as a husband, as a father,” Reich said. “How can I grow in 2021? How can I become a better person? How can I become a better football coach?

“All those things – I’m 59 years old, they are all still really important to me. The idea of wanting to become a better person and a better coach, that to me is the right mindset. I want to try to keep that mindset.”

While an NFL season always offers moments in which to be critical of coaches and players, one of the things I’ve always admired about Reich is his forthright, genuine nature when asked such questions for perspective.

He’s a leader of men and sets an example. And his words are as good as any I could think of when assessing what meaningful thoughts should be shared.

Reich’s key word for me is growth. That can be applied to all aspects of life. Well, almost all. It would be nice if 2021 didn’t include growth to the soon-to-be, 56-year-old waistline. But, alas, many of us are prone to thinking about the battle of the bulge this time of year.

Taking a cue from Reich, the thoughts focused on how these Colts can grow. The suggestions are sure to be repeated in the next few months.

First, regardless of how Sunday plays out, the Colts showed growth on both sides of the ball as well as special teams this season. The win total reflects that. Anyone overly critical is ignoring the positives.

After acknowledging that, the Colts’ growth for 2021 hinges on several key positions. For starters, will general manager Chris Ballard and Reich decide to bring back 39-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers? The initial answer is yes, unless Ballard likes a quarterback in the draft or free agency.

If the Colts are convinced Rivers is the answer for one more year, that allows Ballard to draft or sign free agents to address obvious needs. In the wake of offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo being shut down early due to ankle surgery, that position makes any priority list.

Castonzo has one more year on his contract, but what if he retires? And if he does come back, what’s the plan after next season? The Colts lacked offensive line depth, so Ballard has to bring in better players to provide depth. Using a high draft pick on an offensive tackle and having that player learn as a rookie makes a lot of sense.

The problem with the draft is there’s usually one or two tackles coveted in the first round, then there’s a drop-off in terms of how they are ranked. Quarterback, skill positions, and edge rushers typically go higher because of importance, which prompts teams to take chances on those players.

The hope is that the Colts find either an edge rusher or quality wide receiver in the first round. Offensive tackle and cornerback are still on that short list, but Ballard won’t want to force anything if it’s not there. If he doesn’t like what’s there when the Colts are on the clock, he’s more apt to want to trade down to stockpile picks. He’s traded down in each of his four drafts.

One other wish unrelated to roster development needs to be mentioned. Here’s hoping that the COVID-19 vaccines are successful and allow us to return to more of a normal life which includes stadiums packed with fans who don’t have to worry about getting the virus.

That might be too much to expect by the time next season begins, but the sooner the NFL atmosphere can safely return to normal, the better. It’s not been the same watching games without fans. And it never will be until everyone can come back without the fear of getting infected.

The wish for fans can’t be considered a New Year’s resolution because it’s beyond my control. I’ll keep wearing my mask, to stay safe and be respectful to others. I encourage others to do the same, for whatever that's worth.

Happy New Year to everyone, and thank you for reading. You’re always the reason for doing this job. And you always will be.