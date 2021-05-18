NFL Analyst Says Colts Should Try to Sign This Veteran Free Agent

Though there doesn't appear to be any true holes on the roster, but there is a veteran free agent still on the market that could help the Colts out in a big way in 2021.

With the way the Indianapolis Colts' roster is built right now, there doesn't appear to be any true holes across the board, especially after adding veteran offensive tackle Eric Fisher and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods in the last week or so on relatively cheap deals.

However, if the Colts truly want to compete with the best of the best and push for a Super Bowl championship in 2021, there's one veteran free agent still on the market that could boost their chances significantly, according to NFL Analyst Evan Massey.

That player would be veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Yes, the Colts did a great job re-signing veteran corners Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie in the off-season to ensure depth and starting experience runs deep at cornerback, but could adding a veteran like Breeland make a strength even stronger? Massey seems to think so.

Every single team in the NFL has to have starting-caliber talent behind their actual starters in the secondary. Many contenders have seen a starting cornerback go down with an injury and their defense has struggled to bounce back. Breeland would be the ideal safety net for the Colts in the secondary. At 29 years old, Bashaud Breeland would also likely have an interest in joining a contender if he accepts a limited role. He wants to win another ring and Indianapolis could be a place for him to pursue that goal. If Ballard and the front office are looking to beef up their defensive depth, Breeland would likely have a major interest in discussing a potential one-year contract with them.

The real challenge with a possible Breeland signing would be convincing the veteran - who started 11 games last season with the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs - to accept a backup role behind Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin and Kenny Moore II.

Should Breeland be willing to accept a backup role, he would be a strong depth signing for Chris Ballard and the Colts, especially when you consider he's played more than 5,000 career snaps in seven seasons.

However, it's worth noting that there has been no link between the Colts and Breeland nationally, other than Massey's attempt to pair the two.

At this point, it feels like Ballard and the Colts are satisfied with the roster as is and will let guys battle it out in OTAs and Training Camp, rather than adding from the outside.

Have thoughts on a possible union between the Colts and Bashaud Breeland? Drop a line in the comments section below!

