NFL.com Analyst Urges Colts to Sign Pro Bowl WR in Free Agency

NFL.com Analyst Urges Colts to Sign Veteran WR Allen Robinson in Free Agency

With a glaring hole at wide receiver, the Indianapolis Colts could find themselves as a perfect pairing with a veteran Pro Bowl receiver
Thanks to more than $44 million in cap space ahead of free agency, the Indianapolis Colts find themselves in an enviable situation ahead of the start of the new league year on March 17.

That position is so enviable that analysts are linking the Colts with big-name free agents left and right in hopes of continuing to build on a solid roster foundation with the goal of competing for a Super Bowl championship in the coming season.

Late last week, NFL.com's Marc Sessler penned a length AFC free agency primer, matching one free agent with one team ahead of free agency in a fun free agency preview.

Sessler views former Jaguars and Bears star wide receiver Allen Robinson as a fit for the Colts, especially in an off-season in which the Colts just added standout quarterback Carson Wentz via trade.

Here's what Sessler had to say about a Robinson fit with the Colts:

"Carson Wentz spent last season as the living example of a human operating in CTRL+ALT+DEL mode. Forcing throws and waltzing into sacks behind a battered O-line, the one-time MVP candidate appeared mentally broken while waiting for the Force ghost of DeSean Jackson to finally make an appearance. Wentz finds himself in a vastly improved ecosystem in Indy, a playoff team with front-office vision and plenty of cap space. The Colts have talent and potential in Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell. They're lacking a bona fide top dog, though, with longtime WR1 T.Y. Hilton headed for free agency. Robinson fits the bill, although the Bears could make things expensive with a tag-and-trade lever pull."

The only way I can see the Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard making a move for the 27-year-old Robinson in free agency is if T.Y. Hilton signs with another team. Robinson will likely command close to $20 million year.

In fact, Spotrac has Robinson's market value at 4 years, $80 million, which would make him the third-highest paid wide receiver in the league.

Though that appears to be something Ballard would not do — especially in free agency — the addition of Robinson to a receiving corps of Michael Pittman Jr., Zachary Pascal, Parris Campbell and more would be pretty darn fun for Wentz to throw to in the years ahead.

With a need work extensions for Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson, Nyheim Hines, and Braden Smith to name a few, Ballard will be conservative in free agency, undoubtedly taking him out of the Robinson race.

It's sure fun to picture though.

