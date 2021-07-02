NFL.com Writer Predicts Carson Wentz Will Be Colts' Team MVP in 2021

Plenty of questions surround new Colts' QB Carson Wentz and what level of play he'll provide in 2021. One NFL.com writer thinks the new signal caller can be the team's MVP.

A lot rides on the right arm of new Indianapolis Colts' quarterback Carson Wentz in 2021.

If the Colts want to remain a legitimate contender in the NFL year after year, Wentz will need to rediscover his 2018-2019 form in which he consistently showed he was one of the upper echelon quarterbacks in the league.

Doing so would keep the Colts in contention and potentially help them take that next step towards the franchise's third Super Bowl championship in team history, and would likely put him in the driver's seat for the Team MVP award in 2021.

NFL.com writer Dan Hanzus believes Wentz can do just that, naming the veteran quarterback as the team's MVP ahead of the 2021.

Yep, I'm on the Wentz Wagon. What's it to you? Wentz was unquestionably a Pretty Bad Quarterback in his final season with the Eagles, but it's overly neat to use that lost year to make a final judgment on the former No. 2 overall pick. Wentz is still just 28, his size and arm strength remain impressive, and I'm completely sold on Frank Reich's ability to fix the one-time cornerstone QB. As you're undoubtedly aware of by now, Reich was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when Wentz played at a superstar level in 2017. That year was prematurely ended by a knee injury, Reich left for Indy after the Eagles won the Super Bowl with Nick Foles, and Wentz has never really been the same since. But while Wentz has never approached the heights of that 12-game stretch in 2017, it's unfair to act like he was always as bad as his 2020 performance indicated. This was the same Wentz who willed an injury-wracked Eagles team to a playoff spot in 2019! Wentz has a much higher ceiling than late-period Philip Rivers, and a better offensive line and skill players than he had in Philly. Ladies and gentlemen, your 2021 Comeback Player of the Year.

THere's very little to disagree with here when it comes to what Hanzus writes.

When it comes to the 2020 season, there's no defending his play. But like Hanzus writes, acting like the 2020 season is who Wentz has been the last few years is simply incorrect.

While one cannot simply throw out the 2020 season and forget about it when it comes to evaluating Wentz, it feels like too much emphasis is being placed on the disastrous season that saw the former No. 2 overall pick benched and eventually traded out of town when talking about Wentz.

Too many appear to be overlooking the fact that he's landing in an ideal situation in Indianapolis – like Hanzus writes — with Frank Reich in charge, an elite-level offensive line protecting him, and a strong running game behind him to lean heavily on.

Predicting Wentz to return to NFL MVP-level once again is a bit of a stretch, considering his 2017 season was a bit overrated when looked at deeper, but predicting he'll return to his 2018-2019 level seems about right, considering the supporting cast he's walking into.

Winning Team MVP shouldn't be out of the question with Wentz, nor should the Comeback Player of the Year award be out of the question with the Colts' new signal caller.

Should he win one or both of the awards Hanzus predicts, it's likely the Colts make a deep playoff run in 2021.

