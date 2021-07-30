Sports Illustrated home
NFL Insider Hints Wentz Foot Injury Worse Than Originally Feared

New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz's foot injury is worse than the team originally feared, and surgery is now possible, according to NFL Insider Michael Silver.
Talking about the air being let out of a balloon.

When news came out Friday morning that Carson Wentz's foot injury was a minor thing ahead of the third day of Colts' training camp, many breathed a sigh of relief. 

There's not much relief being sighed now following a Friday afternoon report from NFL Insider Michael Silver, who says the Colts were hoping for better news regarding Wentz's foot injury and are now bracing for possible surgery. 

Wentz felt a "twinge" in his foot during Thursday's practice, according to offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, leading to him missing Friday's practice entirely as he had his foot checked out. 

Now, Silver is reporting the injury involves a bone and a ligament, which would undoubtedly involve surgery. The severity and the exact nature of the injury to Wentz's foot is unknown at this time.

Silver, along with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, are both ruling out a Lisfranc injury at this time, though the bone and ligament typically connects to Lisfranc in the foot region.

For now, Wentz will see a foot specialist in the near future, and the Colts are taking solace in the fact that Week 1 is still six weeks away, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 

Have thoughts on the Carson Wentz injury and what the Colts should do next at quarterback? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know your thoughts!

