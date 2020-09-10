NFL Picks: Week 1
Phillip B. Wilson
In the past, NFL picks were presented with the caveat that the smart play would be to check on who I was picking, then choose the opposite.
In all seriousness, that was merely an attempt at humor. Many in the media won’t admit this, but journalists don’t want to look too stupid when predicting the future. It’s a given that we’ll be wrong sometimes, but there’s some pride in at least being respectable in picks.
The new wrinkle this year is that Maven/SI has created a spreadsheet so fans can check out the picks of several editors. My picks are also listed below.
For what it’s worth, the Indianapolis Colts should consider their opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars as a bye week. Yeah, the Jags are going to be that bad. The one thing the franchise is good at is getting rid of quality players.
But the Jags do have one advantage — they’re used to playing in a stadium with few fans.
Want another?
The Jags are allowing 25 percent capacity at TIAA Bank Field — and they still can’t fill that many seats. OK, bad joke.
Good luck this season, NFL pickers.
PhilB’s Picks
Texans at Chiefs — Chiefs
Seahawks at Falcons — Seahawks
Jets at Bills — Bills
Bears at Lions — Lions
Packers at Vikings — Packers
Dolphins at Patriots — Patriots
Eagles at Washington — Eagles
Raiders at Panthers — Raiders
Colts at Jaguars — Colts
Browns at Ravens — Ravens
Chargers at Bengals — Chargers
Buccaneers at Saints — Buccaneers
Cardinals at 49ers — 49ers
Cowboys at Rams — Cowboys
Steelers at Giants — Steelers
Titans at Broncos — Titans
