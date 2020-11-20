NFL Picks: Week 11

At the risk of jinxing predictions, back-to-back positive weeks can hopefully extend to a third, which qualifies as a streak.

For just the second time this season, the Indianapolis Colts pick was wrong.

But exchanging an incorrect prediction on the Colts’ road win at Tennessee for a decent overall week was an acceptable trade-off. Colts fans are happy about the team’s 34-17 victory over the Titans, as is this picker grinning about going 12-2 in Week 10.

The record on picking Colts games drops to 7-2 entering Sunday’s tough home game against quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium (flexed 4:25 p.m. kickoff, thanks a lot NFL for making this a late-night work endeavor).

Rodgers is the best quarterback the Colts’ No. 1 defense has faced this season. The Packers are tied for the NFC’s best record.

The Colts have the same record as the Titans, but own the head-to-head tiebreaker edge for first place.

And there's no doubt Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is fired up about making a physical first impression on Rodgers about who should be considered the NFL's best linebacker.

It’s an important game with possible playoff implications for both teams.

Good luck, pickers!

AFC Team Sites

NFC Team Sites

Monday Morning Quarterback

SI Fantasy

SI Gambling

PhilB’s Picks

Cardinals at Seahawks — Seahawks

Eagles at Browns — Browns

Falcons at Saints — Saints

Bengals at Washington — Bengals

Lions at Panthers — Panthers

Steelers at Jaguars — Steelers

Titans at Ravens — Ravens

Patriots at Texans — Texans

Dolphins at Broncos — Dolphins

Jets at Chargers — Chargers

Packers at Colts — Packers

Cowboys at Vikings — Vikings

Chiefs at Raiders — Chiefs

Rams at Buccaneers — Buccaneers

Week 10 — 12-2 (.857)

Overall — 98-48-1 (.670)

(While these picks are for entertainment purposes only, SI recently launched our Premium Betting Membership backed by Vegas Insiders. SI Fantasy PRO members get real-time betting alerts whenever information comes in. Our NFL, CFB, and MLB plays and information delivered to SI PRO members have gone 177-118-2 YTD so far in 2020.)