NFL Picks: Week 12

As we celebrate Thanksgiving Day with just two NFL games instead of three due to COVID-19, here’s a kind offering of thanks for the obvious.

Thank God last week’s picks are behind us.

The fact that the finish was barely above .500 at 8-6 shows how rough it was on not just yours truly but most picking NFL games. The leader among SI pickers had 10 correct.

And for the second consecutive week, the Colts prediction was wrong as they outlasted the Green Bay Packers 34-31 in overtime. OK, OK, enough already. We’ll stick with the Colts in Sunday’s rematch against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts won 34-17 two weeks ago in Nashville, Tenn. Both teams are missing key players - the Colts won't have defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and the Titans are without top-tackling linebacker Jayon Brown. The hunch is the Colts will win a closer game this time.

For the record, my success rate on picking Colts games is the same as the Colts record, 7-3. So there are worse things in life.

Happy Thanksgiving and, as always, good luck, pickers!

Texans at Lions — Texans

Washington at Cowboys — Cowboys

Ravens at Steelers — Steelers

Raiders at Falcons — Raiders

Chargers at Bills — Bills

Giants at Bengals — Giants

Titans at Colts — Colts

Panthers at Vikings — Vikings

Cardinals at Patriots — Patriots

Dolphins at Jets — Dolphins

Browns at Jaguars — Browns

Saints at Broncos — Saints

49ers at Rams — Rams

Chiefs at Buccaneers — Chiefs

Bears at Packers — Packers

Seahawks at Eagles — Seahawks

Week 10 — 8-6 (.571)

Overall — 106-54-1 (.661)

