NFL Picks: Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in one of several key games that impact the playoff picture in both conferences.
After analyzing all of the playoff scenarios and what could happen in Week 16, it’s time to simplify the situation.

The Indianapolis Colts (10-4) know they need to win Sunday at the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) to maintain their hold on at least an AFC wild-card playoff spot. If the playoffs were today, the Colts would be the AFC’s sixth seed. But a win at Heinz Field and a Tennessee Titans loss at Green Bay pushes the Colts atop the AFC South Division, which if maintained after one more game translates to at least a fourth seed and a home playoff game.

Such is the nature of late-December games with added importance. The Packers (11-3) are trying to secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed. The Titans (10-4) are trying to hold off the Colts for that division title and automatic berth.

The Steelers have lost three consecutive games, but can clinch the AFC North Division with a victory. If they lose, a season finale against the Cleveland Browns could decide that division.

As the Colts are aware, a loss at Pittsburgh opens the door for being passed by Baltimore and Miami for the last AFC playoff spots. There are one too many teams vying for a wild-card spot. Somebody is going to be bitterly disappointed.

So there’s little margin for error, and picking these games comes down to gut instinct. The Steelers were initial home favorites, but after losing at Cincinnati on Monday Night Football, the Colts are now two-point road favorites.

The Colts-Steelers matchup brings together two quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft. The Colts' Philip Rivers was drafted fourth overall by the N.Y. Giants, then traded to the San Diego Chargers. The Steelers selected Ben Roethlisberger with the 11th overall pick.

Justin Houston (99) and Darius Leonard (53) celebrate a fumble recovery in an Indianapolis Colts game at Pittsburgh in 2019. The Colts and Steelers meet again Sunday at Heinz Field.

Good luck, pickers!

Vikings at Saints — Saints

Buccaneers at Lions — Buccaneers

49ers at Cardinals — Cardinals

Dolphins at Raiders — Dolphins

Falcons at Chiefs — Chiefs

Browns at Jets — Browns

Colts at Steelers — Colts

Panthers at Washington — Washington

Bears at Jaguars — Bears

Giants at Ravens — Ravens

Bengals at Texans — Texans

Broncos at Chargers — Broncos

Eagles at Cowboys — Eagles

Rams at Seahawks — Seahawks

Titans at Packers — Packers

Bills at Patriots — Bills

Week 15 — 12-4 (.750)

Overall — 151-72-1 (.676)

