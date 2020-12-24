NFL Picks: Week 16
After analyzing all of the playoff scenarios and what could happen in Week 16, it’s time to simplify the situation.
The Indianapolis Colts (10-4) know they need to win Sunday at the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) to maintain their hold on at least an AFC wild-card playoff spot. If the playoffs were today, the Colts would be the AFC’s sixth seed. But a win at Heinz Field and a Tennessee Titans loss at Green Bay pushes the Colts atop the AFC South Division, which if maintained after one more game translates to at least a fourth seed and a home playoff game.
Such is the nature of late-December games with added importance. The Packers (11-3) are trying to secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed. The Titans (10-4) are trying to hold off the Colts for that division title and automatic berth.
The Steelers have lost three consecutive games, but can clinch the AFC North Division with a victory. If they lose, a season finale against the Cleveland Browns could decide that division.
As the Colts are aware, a loss at Pittsburgh opens the door for being passed by Baltimore and Miami for the last AFC playoff spots. There are one too many teams vying for a wild-card spot. Somebody is going to be bitterly disappointed.
So there’s little margin for error, and picking these games comes down to gut instinct. The Steelers were initial home favorites, but after losing at Cincinnati on Monday Night Football, the Colts are now two-point road favorites.
The Colts-Steelers matchup brings together two quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft. The Colts' Philip Rivers was drafted fourth overall by the N.Y. Giants, then traded to the San Diego Chargers. The Steelers selected Ben Roethlisberger with the 11th overall pick.
Good luck, pickers!
PhilB’s Picks
Vikings at Saints — Saints
Buccaneers at Lions — Buccaneers
49ers at Cardinals — Cardinals
Dolphins at Raiders — Dolphins
Falcons at Chiefs — Chiefs
Browns at Jets — Browns
Colts at Steelers — Colts
Panthers at Washington — Washington
Bears at Jaguars — Bears
Giants at Ravens — Ravens
Bengals at Texans — Texans
Broncos at Chargers — Broncos
Eagles at Cowboys — Eagles
Rams at Seahawks — Seahawks
Titans at Packers — Packers
Bills at Patriots — Bills
Week 15 — 12-4 (.750)
Overall — 151-72-1 (.676)
