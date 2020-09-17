NFL Picks: Week 2

After cracking jokes about the Jacksonville Jaguars before the season opener, of course, the Jags go out and knock off the Indianapolis Colts.

Such is the nature of making NFL picks. When it seems like a sure thing — the Colts were eight-point road favorites — it’s probably not.

Time to regroup in Week 2, where the games sure don’t seem as difficult. Yeah, that should be enough to make any picker nervous.

The Colts (0-1) are three-point home favorites against the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both defenses had issues last week, the Colts against quarterback Gardner Minshew II and the Vikings facing quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

If for no other reason than to show some faith in the home team and not disappoint Colts fans who might be a bit worried about an 0-2 start, the pick goes to the Colts.

For what it’s worth, at the time of this posting, a majority of the Sports Illustrated NFL publishers favored the Vikings over the Colts, 16-7.

But as last week reminded, who knows what will happen?

Good luck, pickers.

PhilB’s Picks

Bengals at Browns — Browns

Giants at Bears — Bears

Falcons at Cowboys — Cowboys

Lions at Packers — Packers

Jaguars at Titans — Titans

Vikings at Colts — Colts

Bills at Dolphins — Bills

49ers at Jets — 49ers

Rams at Eagles — Eagles

Broncos at Steelers — Steelers

Panthers at Buccaneers — Buccaneers

Washington at Cardinals — Cardinals

Chiefs at Chargers — Chiefs

Ravens at Texans — Ravens

Patriots at Seahawks — Seahawks

Saints at Raiders — Saints

Week 1 — 10-6 (.625)

Overall — 10-6 (.625)

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)