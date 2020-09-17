NFL Picks: Week 2
Phillip B. Wilson
After cracking jokes about the Jacksonville Jaguars before the season opener, of course, the Jags go out and knock off the Indianapolis Colts.
Such is the nature of making NFL picks. When it seems like a sure thing — the Colts were eight-point road favorites — it’s probably not.
Time to regroup in Week 2, where the games sure don’t seem as difficult. Yeah, that should be enough to make any picker nervous.
The Colts (0-1) are three-point home favorites against the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both defenses had issues last week, the Colts against quarterback Gardner Minshew II and the Vikings facing quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
If for no other reason than to show some faith in the home team and not disappoint Colts fans who might be a bit worried about an 0-2 start, the pick goes to the Colts.
For what it’s worth, at the time of this posting, a majority of the Sports Illustrated NFL publishers favored the Vikings over the Colts, 16-7.
But as last week reminded, who knows what will happen?
Good luck, pickers.
PhilB’s Picks
Bengals at Browns — Browns
Giants at Bears — Bears
Falcons at Cowboys — Cowboys
Lions at Packers — Packers
Jaguars at Titans — Titans
Vikings at Colts — Colts
Bills at Dolphins — Bills
49ers at Jets — 49ers
Rams at Eagles — Eagles
Broncos at Steelers — Steelers
Panthers at Buccaneers — Buccaneers
Washington at Cardinals — Cardinals
Chiefs at Chargers — Chiefs
Ravens at Texans — Ravens
Patriots at Seahawks — Seahawks
Saints at Raiders — Saints
Week 1 — 10-6 (.625)
Overall — 10-6 (.625)
(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)