NFL Picks: Week 3

Phillip B. Wilson

There’s nothing like a 14-2 week in straight-up picks to boost that overall percentage after a so-so start.

It helps that the Indianapolis Colts did their part by defeating the visiting Minnesota Vikings 28-11. Several pickers chose the Vikings (but not me). The Colts shouldn’t have too much trouble as 10.5-point home favorites against the winless N.Y. Jets in Week 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Several games stand out as tough choices, most notably the last two in primetime — the Green Bay Packers visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night, then the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are at the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

The latter couldn’t be more of a marquee matchup between unbeaten AFC powerhouses. The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are defending champs. The Ravens and reigning NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson had the league’s best record at 14-2 a season ago.

When in doubt, at least for this week, the hunch is go with the home team in both of those primetime games. Yes, the Saints are missing All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas and the Packers are rolling, but picking against Saints quarterback Drew Brees at home has bit me in the past. And the Saints are coming off a Monday loss at Las Vegas.

We’ve added a few more pickers for fans to consider when deciding which teams to choose.

Good luck, pickers!

AFC Team Sites

NFC Team Sites

SI Fantasy

SI Gambling

PhilB’s Picks

Dolphins at Jaguars — Jaguars

Bears at Falcons — Falcons

Rams at Bills — Bills

Washington at Browns — Browns

Titans at Vikings — Vikings

Raiders at Patriots — Patriots

49ers at Giants — 49ers

Bengals at Eagles — Eagles

MORE: Check out Horseshoe Nation’s premium page

Texans at Steelers — Steelers

Jets at Colts — Colts

Panthers at Chargers — Chargers

Buccaneers at Broncos — Buccaneers

Lions at Cardinals — Cardinals

Cowboys at Seahawks — Seahawks

Packers at Saints — Saints

Chiefs at Ravens — Ravens

Week 2 — 14-2 (.875)

Overall — 24-8 (.750)

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

