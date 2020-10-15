NFL Picks: Week 6
Phillip B. Wilson
At the risk of suggesting a sure thing, the Indianapolis Colts are eight-point home favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
One would think the Colts’ No. 1-ranked defense is strong enough to get at least one outcome correctly predicted in Week 6.
Mired in mediocrity for three weeks, the picks have been a continual lesson in how anything is possible. When you think a team is due, that hasn’t been the case in too many games.
The Colts (3-2) have the Bengals (1-3-1) before a bye week, so it’s important for the home team to bounce back from a road loss at Cleveland. The Colts have won their two home games over the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets by a combined score of 64-18.
Good luck, pickers!
PhilB’s Picks
Texans at Titans — Titans
Bengals at Colts — Colts
Falcons at Vikings — Vikings
Broncos at Patriots — Patriots
Washington at Giants — Washington
Ravens at Eagles — Ravens
Browns at Steelers — Steelers
Bears at Panthers — Panthers
Lions at Jaguars — Jaguars
Jets at Dolphins — Dolphins
Packers at Buccaneers — Packers
Rams at 49ers — Rams
Chiefs at Bills — Chiefs
Cardinals at Cowboys — Cardinals
Week 4 — 9-5 (.643)
Overall — 50-26-1 (.656)
(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)