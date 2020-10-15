SI.com
AllColts
NFL Picks: Week 6

Phillip B. Wilson

At the risk of suggesting a sure thing, the Indianapolis Colts are eight-point home favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

One would think the Colts’ No. 1-ranked defense is strong enough to get at least one outcome correctly predicted in Week 6.

Mired in mediocrity for three weeks, the picks have been a continual lesson in how anything is possible. When you think a team is due, that hasn’t been the case in too many games.

The Colts (3-2) have the Bengals (1-3-1) before a bye week, so it’s important for the home team to bounce back from a road loss at Cleveland. The Colts have won their two home games over the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets by a combined score of 64-18.

Good luck, pickers!

PhilB’s Picks

Texans at Titans — Titans

Bengals at Colts — Colts

Falcons at Vikings — Vikings

Broncos at Patriots — Patriots

Washington at Giants — Washington

Ravens at Eagles — Ravens

Browns at Steelers — Steelers

Bears at Panthers — Panthers

Lions at Jaguars — Jaguars

Jets at Dolphins — Dolphins

Packers at Buccaneers — Packers

Rams at 49ers — Rams

Chiefs at Bills — Chiefs

Cardinals at Cowboys — Cardinals

Week 4 — 9-5 (.643)

Overall — 50-26-1 (.656)

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

