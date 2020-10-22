NFL Picks: Week 7
Phillip B. Wilson
The overall percentage is still acceptable, but it continues to decline as the weekly trend for picks mediocrity continues.
The Indianapolis Colts have a bye week, which is unfortunate because the record picking their games is 5-1, one game better than their mark.
After getting 24 games correct in the first two weeks, there hasn’t been a double-digit success rate in any of the past four weeks.
Good luck, pickers!
AFC Team Sites
NFC Team Sites
SI Fantasy
SI Gambling
PhilB’s Picks
Giants at Eagles — Eagles
Lions at Falcons — Falcons
Browns at Bengals — Browns
Steelers at Titans — Steelers
Panthers at Saints — Saints
Bills at Jets — Bills
Cowboys at Washington — Washington
Packers at Texans — Packers
Seahawks at Cardinals — Seahawks
Chiefs at Broncos — Chiefs
49ers at Patriots — Patriots
Jaguars at Chargers — Chargers
Buccaneers at Raiders — Buccaneers
Bears at Rams — Rams
Week 4 — 7-7 (.500)
Overall — 57-33-1 (.632)
(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)