NFL Picks: Week 7

The overall percentage is still acceptable, but it continues to decline as the weekly trend for picks mediocrity continues.

The Indianapolis Colts have a bye week, which is unfortunate because the record picking their games is 5-1, one game better than their mark.

After getting 24 games correct in the first two weeks, there hasn’t been a double-digit success rate in any of the past four weeks.

Good luck, pickers!

PhilB’s Picks

Giants at Eagles — Eagles

Lions at Falcons — Falcons

Browns at Bengals — Browns

Steelers at Titans — Steelers

Panthers at Saints — Saints

Bills at Jets — Bills

Cowboys at Washington — Washington

Packers at Texans — Packers

Seahawks at Cardinals — Seahawks

Chiefs at Broncos — Chiefs

49ers at Patriots — Patriots

Jaguars at Chargers — Chargers

Buccaneers at Raiders — Buccaneers

Bears at Rams — Rams

Week 4 — 7-7 (.500)

Overall — 57-33-1 (.632)

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)