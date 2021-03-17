No-Brainer Argument for Why Colts Need to Pursue Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz Revealed

Horseshoe Huddle
No-Brainer Argument for Why Colts Need to Pursue Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz

It's been a quiet free agency window for the Colts, but that could all change in the next week or so with a possible move for one of Carson Wentz's favorite weapons
A little over a month after striking a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Carson Wentz, it's time for Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts to dial up Eagles' General Manager Howie Roseman and strike a deal for another former Eagles star: tight end Zach Ertz.

Ertz was permitted to seek a trade Tuesday by the Eagles, who are reportedly seeking a third or fourth-round pick in return for the 30-year-old tight end. Ertz is reportedly "growing impatient" with the franchise.

The veteran tight end — who has three Pro Bowls, a First Team All-Pro nod, and holds the record for most receptions in a season for a tight end with 116 — current has a cap hit of $12.471 million which could make him difficult to deal, especially if the Eagles want a third or fourth-round pick in return.

That said, Ertz should be a target for Ballard and the Colts, who should be looking to provide Wentz with as many weapons as possible. A TE pairing of Ertz and Jack Doyle with a guy like Mo Alie-Cox as No. 3 is a great starting point.

Much like Wentz struggled in 2020 with the Eagles, so too did Ertz. The former All-Pro finished with a career-low 36 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown last season while battling through an ankle injury all season.

If the Colts were to swing a deal for Ertz, they'd need the veteran tight end to negotiate a pay cut or a restructure to lower that cap hit. 

The possible addition of Ertz would give Wentz his security blanket, providing him with every ample opportunity to succeed in his new home.

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
