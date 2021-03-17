No-Brainer Argument for Why Colts Need to Pursue Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz Revealed

It's been a quiet free agency window for the Colts, but that could all change in the next week or so with a possible move for one of Carson Wentz's favorite weapons

A little over a month after striking a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Carson Wentz, it's time for Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts to dial up Eagles' General Manager Howie Roseman and strike a deal for another former Eagles star: tight end Zach Ertz.

Ertz was permitted to seek a trade Tuesday by the Eagles, who are reportedly seeking a third or fourth-round pick in return for the 30-year-old tight end. Ertz is reportedly "growing impatient" with the franchise.

The veteran tight end — who has three Pro Bowls, a First Team All-Pro nod, and holds the record for most receptions in a season for a tight end with 116 — current has a cap hit of $12.471 million which could make him difficult to deal, especially if the Eagles want a third or fourth-round pick in return.

That said, Ertz should be a target for Ballard and the Colts, who should be looking to provide Wentz with as many weapons as possible. A TE pairing of Ertz and Jack Doyle with a guy like Mo Alie-Cox as No. 3 is a great starting point.

Much like Wentz struggled in 2020 with the Eagles, so too did Ertz. The former All-Pro finished with a career-low 36 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown last season while battling through an ankle injury all season.

If the Colts were to swing a deal for Ertz, they'd need the veteran tight end to negotiate a pay cut or a restructure to lower that cap hit.

The possible addition of Ertz would give Wentz his security blanket, providing him with every ample opportunity to succeed in his new home.

