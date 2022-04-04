Skip to main content

Pat McAfee WrestleMania Highlights

Former Indianapolis Colts kicker Pat McAfee put on a show at WrestleMania 38.

Pat McAfee was a kicker for the Indianapolis Colts for eight seasons, including two Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro nod in 2014.

To say that he's a bigger personality in his life after sports would be an understatement. McAfee has turned his 'Pat McAfee Show' into a phenom and recently inked a deal with FanDuel that could pay him up to $30 million annually.

McAfee was invited to participate in WWE's WrestleMania 38 on Saturday and Sunday. More than just a token appearance for publicity, McAfee showed off athleticism worthy of a a 25-year old, high-flying luchador.

McAfee was paired with Austin Theory, a wrestler of similar size as McAfee, and it was evident early on that this match wasn't just another gimmick. McAfee was there to perform.

McAfee leads off the match with a well-timed leapfrog out of the corner, followed by a flying elbow and a well-executed hurricanrana... or flying head scissors... not a move for someone who isn't taking his performance seriously.

McAfee went for a high-risk maneuver off the top rope. Obviously this was never meant to land, but there's so many ways this can go wrong.

Arguably the most impressive display from McAfee was landing a back flip from the top rope before returning and pulling off a suplex from the same position with Theory.

After several good pieces of aerial showmanship, McAfee won the match with an old-fashioned roll up and pin.

McAfee and Vince McMahon, WWE's CEO, followed up the match with a bit that let them bring back Stone Cold Steve Austin, one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling.

Arguably the highlight of the night for McAfee would be on the receiving end of a stone-cold stunner.

Scripted or not, it takes a lot of skill and bravery to pull off the stunts the men and women of professional wrestling do on a nightly basis.

McAfee put in a performance of which he can be proud.

