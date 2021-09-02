Jim Irsay Reveals Date for Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

The Colts announced that Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James will receive their Hall of Fame rings during halftime of the team's Sept. 19 matchup with the Rams. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

A couple of Indianapolis Colts legends had their big day last month when they were forever enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, but the victory lap for Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James isn't quite done yet.

On Thursday, Colts owner Jim Irsay announced that the pair will receive their Hall of Fame rings at Lucas Oil Stadium during Week 2.

The Colts will play host to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 19 when the ceremony will be held at halftime down on the field with Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker in attendance.

Manning, a 2021 first-ballot Hall-of-Fame selection, is the Colts' all-time leader in essentially every meaningful passing statistical category. Likewise, James is the Colts' all-time leading rusher and was selected to the Hall in his seventh year of eligibility.

It's not the first time that Manning or James has been celebrated during a halftime ceremony at Lucas Oil, as James was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2012, followed by Manning in 2017. Manning's No. 18 jersey was also retired that day.

