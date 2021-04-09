PFF 3-Round Mock Leaves Much to be Desired for Colts

Technology is normally good, but in a recent three-round mock draft simulation by Pro Football Focus' mock draft machine, the technology left much to be desired for the Colts and their haul.

If the Indianapolis Colts were to come away with the three-round draft haul that Pro Football Focus' draft simulator handed them Friday morning, hit the reset button.

Continuing in its division-by-division three-round mock draft simulation, Pro Football Focus took a look at the AFC South Friday morning, running a three-round simulation. While the Jaguars and Titans came away with solid drafts in the simulation, the Colts came away with a two-player haul that leaves much to be desired.

In the simulation, the Colts grabbed Stanford OL Walker Little at No. 21 overall, and then followed up with the selection of LSU LB Jabril Cox at No. 54 overall. Both picks garnered grades of C- and C+ respectively, earning an overall grade of C.

Little, who many draftniks don't consider anywhere close to a first rounder, was a surprise selection at 21 overall in the simulation. Here's what PFF's Seth Galina had to say about the selection of Little at 21 for the Colts.

The Colts are a big-time trade-back candidate here. They could trade down a few spots, pick up an extra pick — they only have two in the first 105 picks as things stand — and still get a really good tackle. Walker Little was sitting there at No. 21 in this particular mock draft, with Penei Sewell, Christian Darrisaw and Rashawn Slater off the board. Little, of course, is the top-ranked tackle after those three. The Stanford product allowed pressure on just 2.9% of his pass-blocking snaps over his college career. After Anthony Castonzo‘s retirement, the Colts need to quickly find someone to step in and provide clean pockets for Carson Wentz. The former Eagles quarterback finished with a 37.2 PFF grade under pressure in 2020, 30th out of the 32 quarterbacks who faced at least 100 pressured dropbacks. That number should regress toward average in 2021, but getting him as many clean pockets as possible is still a pressing need for the Colts.

Sure, Little's PFF grade is high, but the tape doesn't quite match the grade, especially in this tackle class.

Assuming guys like Jackson Carman and Liam Eichenberg are on the board at 21 overall, I'd rather Chris Ballard and the Colts go in that direction, rather than Little that high in the draft.

Following the puzzling selection of Little in the first round, the PFF simulator struck again, grabbing LSU linebacker Jabril Cox for the Colts at 54 overall.

While Cox is a very good player and should be a three-down linebacker in the NFL for a long time, there just isn't any type of need at LB for the Colts, at least that high.

Here's what Galina had to say about the selection of Cox at 54.

Bobby Okereke had a rough sophomore campaign after looking like a steal as a rookie, so Indy gets some insurance with former North Dakota State and former LSU linebacker Jabril Cox. The Colts employ a defensive system that asks a lot of its linebackers, especially in the run game, so the Colts are going to need two sturdy guys. Having depth is also going to help them here. Cox is long and lean but gets after it in the run game and should be able to cover running backs and tight ends man to man while using his length to dissuade throws in zone. Cox generated an 84.7 coverage grade in single coverage last season, proving that he can hold his own in man-to-man assignments.

I am not in the camp that Okereke had a rough sophomore year, but PFF is, at least due to his lower grade in their metrics. However, even with the slight dip in play from Okereke and the loss of Anthony Walker Jr. in free agency to the Cleveland Browns, linebacker is not as much of a need for the Colts, especially at 54 overall.

Cox would be a strong fit on a great defense and could actually push someone like Okereke or even a guy like Zaire Franklin, who is projected to start at MLB for the Colts in 2021.

With a need for a pass rusher though after going tackle at 21, this simulation rings hollow for the Colts and leaves much to be desired in the top 55.

