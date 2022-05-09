PFF Tabs Colts Rookie OL as 'Best Fit' from NFL Draft

Pro Football Focus claims an Indianapolis Colts draft pick is stepping into the best situation in the entire NFL.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) took the task of naming a draft pick at each position who not only has talent, but has opportunity.

PFF claims the Colt's third-round pick Bernhard Raimann is the offensive tackle who is stepping into the best situation in the NFL.

With only Matt Pryor standing between Raimann and the starting left tackle job, there’s a good chance the Colts' first-rounder is running with the ones early next season. Putting him next to All-Pro Quenton Nelson is going to only help him acclimate to the NFL game early on. While he has a little to clean up, it’s not substantial after earning the second-highest grade of any college tackle last season. - PFF

It's not a big surprise PFF would tab Raimann as one of the players to watch this season. They thought at one point he could be a top-10 draft pick after not allowing a quarterback pressure the final six games of his career.

Raimann is relatively new to the game as a converted tight end in college, but that can be seen as a plus rather than a negative. His best days are in front of him.

That the Colts were able to get him in the third round may prove to be one of the steals of the entire NFL Draft.

It was a little surprising the Colts' second-round pick Alec Pierce wasn't one of the player named as well. Sky Moore of the Kansas City Chiefs got the top spot, but Jalen Tolbert (Cowboys), Chris Olave (Saints), and Drake London (Falcons) were named honorable mention.

Pierce has talent, opportunity on the depth chart and a much more proven quarterback than the Saints and Falcons.

The Colts' first-third round pick Jelani Woods was worth a shout as well. Mo Alie-Cox led the Colts' tight ends with just 24 catches for 331 yards. At 6'7 and 261 pounds with 4.61 speed, Woods has a chance to make a big impact for Indianapolis as a rookie.

That the Colts were able to get one first-team mention in Raimann and have legitimate arguments for two more players is a testament to the strength of their draft despite not having a first-round pick.