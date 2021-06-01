Colts' Star Comes in as PFF's Top Slot Cornerback in the NFL

Sports Illustrated home
PFF Names Kenny Moore II as the Top Slot Cornerback in the NFL

The Colts' superstar corner gets some much deserved praise from a national site.
The Indianapolis Colts have quietly had a superstar on their defense over the past three years, and the national media is slowly starting to learn his name. Kenny Moore II is a versatile, playmaking cornerback who is among the better defensive backs in the NFL, and it is a shame that he isn't awarded with Pro Bowls and other accolades.

Pro Football Focus has finally given the standout corner his due however, as he came in as their top ranked slot cornerback in a recent article.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II spikes the football after his one-handed interception in the second quarter of Sunday's win at Las Vegas.

Here is what PFF's Ben Linsey had to say about Moore II

You’ll notice that many of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL were passed over in the draft before going on to have success. Moore is one such player. He was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the New England Patriots in 2017, only to be cut before making the final roster. Moore landed with the Colts off waivers and has since carved out a valuable role for himself on Indianapolis’ defense.

Since moving to a primary slot role in 2018, Moore has earned a 90.0 run-defense grade and 86.3 coverage grade when lined up inside. He brings both the physicality and knack for making plays necessary to excel in the slot. That has allowed Moore to be one of the 15 most valuable cornerbacks in the entire league over the last three years, according to PFF’s Wins Above Replacement metric.

Moore II is an outstanding football player who deserves any and all recognition he gets. He has been a superstar on this defense for the past three seasons and is the best acquisition/signing that Chris Ballard has ever made. He more than earns his big contract and we should expect even more great things in the future from this top cornerback.

Indianapolis Colts nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II reacts to a play in a 2019 home game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
