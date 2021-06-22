Pro Football Focus List Colts' Kenny Moore's Contract As One of 32 Best in NFL

Not only is Indianapolis Colts' cornerback Kenny Moore II one of the best in the NFL, his team-friendly contract carries weight too, cracking Pro Football Focus's list of top 32 contracts in the NFL ahead of the 2021 season.

When Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard inked standout cornerback Kenny Moore II to a four-year, $33.4 million extension in June 2019, he did so assuming the Colts were keeping a key piece of the defense in place.

What he didn't assume was just how good Moore would become, and how big of a bargain his contract would look in just two seasons.

Now, ahead of the 2021 season, Moore's deal is viewed as one of the best in the NFL, ranking inside Pro Football Focus's list of top 32 contracts across the NFL.

Moore, who is set to make $6.4 million in 2021 and is owed just under $20 million through the 2023 season ($3.5 million in guarantees left), is the 16th highest paid cornerback in football, according to spotrac.com, and actually slots behind Jacksonville's Shaquill Griffin as the highest paid corner in the AFC South.

Due to his relatively cheap average annual salary and his high level of play, Moore easily makes PFF's top 32 contracts list, slotting in at No. 28 overall.

Here's what PFF's Brad Spielberger had to say about Moore's deal.

Moore’s inclusion on this list requires discussion of “sub-positions” in the NFL and how we analyze their contracts compared to their positional peers. The slot cornerback market is extremely top-heavy, with only a select few true slot specialists earning significant multi-year contracts, while much of the league continues to be comfortable playing its “third cornerback” on the inside. As the “nickel” package on defense — five defensive backs with one linebacker from “base” personnel replaced — becomes more and more prevalent, the value of the slot cornerback will continue to increase. This is especially true as top wide receivers are moved around the formation more, with many now logging a quarter or more of their snaps in the slot.

Shockingly, Spielberger decides to go on a rant about "sub-position" players, rather than discussion Moore the player, which seems to be par for the course from Pro Football Focus when it comes to the Colts sans Carson Wentz.

While Moore does play primarily in the slot in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus's system (65% of snaps at slot corner in 2020), he's an essential piece to the secondary and the defense as a whole and is easily the Colts' top cornerback.

Considering he's playing on such a team-friendly deal that has him under control for three more seasons, the Colts are able to add considerable pieces around him moving forward, allowing for a strong push towards a third Super Bowl trophy in franchise history.

