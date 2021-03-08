PFF Mock Draft Pairs Indianapolis Colts With Top SEC Pass Rusher

Horseshoe Huddle
PFF Mock Draft Pairs Colts With Standout Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari

Pro Football Focus has Colts focusing on fixing the pass rush in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Knowing that the Indianapolis Colts have three key EDGE defenders that are pending free agents, Pro Football Focus' Seth Galina addressed the issue early on in his 2021 NFL Mock Draft Monday, pairing the Colts with a standout SEC pass rusher.

Georgia's Azeez Ojulari, who posted a cumulative grade of 88.9 in 2020 for the Bulldogs, heads to the Colts at No. 21 overall in Galina's mock draft.

Here's what Galina had to say about the Ojulari selection for the Colts:

"Ojulari is a player I am in love with because he plays hard on every snap, whether it’s a run or pass. The Colts could easily pick an offensive player to surround new quarterback Carson Wentz, but they also need help at edge, where they had major trouble getting after opposing quarterbacks."

According to PFF's positional grades, Indianapolis' cumulative edge grade was the seventh-lowest in the league last season.

At Georgia, Ojulari posted a pass rushing grade of 91.3 and recorded an impressive 35 total pressures for the Bulldogs.

Ojulari is a true bend-the-edge speed rusher and has the kind of athleticism that makes you think he can get away with it despite being listed at 240 pounds.He's a speed rusher that could really thrive off the edge on the same defensive line with Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner.

I'd much rather see General Manager Chris Ballard and the Colts go this route at EDGE, rather than dropping a lot of money on a veteran in this free agent class.

