PFF Reveals 'Least Favorite' Colts Decision in Free Agency

The Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard haven't done much in free agency, but there's one particular move that has Pro Football Focus not happy with the blue and white.
Author:
Publish date:

It shouldn't be shocking at this point in the Chris Ballard Era to see the Indianapolis Colts stay quiet and methodical in free agency.

To date, the Colts have made minor moves overall — aside from re-signing T.Y. Hilton and Xavier Rhodes — with the addition of former Chargers Sam Tevi and Isaac Rochell, and the peculiar re-signing of running back Marlon Mack.

There's one specific addition to the roster that has Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash unhappy. That would be the signing of Tevi to be a possible starter at left tackle.

"Indy suffered two crushing retirements this offseason, with quarterback Philip Rivers and left tackle Anthony Castonzo both calling it quits. Castonzo established himself as one of the best players at the position ever since he entered the league as the Colts’ 2011 first-round pick. Over the past three seasons, he was the eighth-highest-graded left tackle in pass protection.

"Just a couple of days ago, Indianapolis opted to sign former Los Angeles Charger Sam Tevi to possibly take over Castonzo’s spot. If the Colts end up passing on a tackle in the first couple of rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft and Tevi is the guy for 2021, it could spell bad news for Carson Wentz.

"In Tevi’s three years of starting experience, he has produced the worst pass-block grade among tackles (51.6) and has allowed more pressure than anyone in that group (134). For reference, Castonzo gave up just 78 quarterback pressures in that same span and less than half the total number of sacks and hits combined."

The 2020 season was certainly a difficult one for Tevi in Los Angeles, but throughout his career he's been a relatively serviceable starting left tackle. No, he's not a top-level left tackle, but he has a ton of experience in the NFL, which matters.

Sure, the potential drop-off from Castonzo to a guy like Tevi is absolutely alarming, especially when you consider the Colts just went out and traded for a franchise QB in Carson Wentz.

Though Treash's stance makes sense, there's no way the Colts are going to go into the season with Tevi and Julie'n Davenport as the lone options at left tackle, especially when you consider the goals of this franchise heading into 2021.

Ballard won't pass on one of the top left tackles in the NFL Draft, and I wouldn't rule out adding another left tackle later in free agency, or closer to the start of training camp.

Don't panic, Colts fans.

August 29, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
