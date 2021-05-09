PFF Tabs Colts' TE As Post-Draft Fantasy Faller

Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts were in need of added tight end depth. A fourth-round selection of Kylen Gransen may have hurt a current Colts' tight end's fantasy value though.

Returning to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 on a second-round tender, veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox appears to be in for a bigger role offensively.

The fourth-round selection of Kylen Granson out of Southern Methodist University could hinder his fantasy football value though, according to Pro Football Focus projections.

Identifying risers and fallers in fantasy football following the 2021 NFL Draft, Alie-Cox was listed as a 'faller' due to Granson's potential role in the offense.

Though depth and play-making was needed — and Granson certainly provides that — those hoping to stash Alie-Cox in dynasty or take a late-round flier on him in deeper leagues may have to tread carefully ahead of the 2021 season.

Here's what Pro Football Focus had to say about Alie-Cox's potential fantasy value post-Granson.

A tight end had more than 110 receiving yards in a game 13 times last season. Most of those games belonged to the three elite fantasy tight ends, but Alie-Cox had one of his own. Alie-Cox couldn’t live up to that hype the rest of the season amid the Colts' three-tight-end rotation. Trey Burton is an unrestricted free agent who likely won’t re-sign, which left Indianapolis with Alie-Cox and Jack Doyle. Doyle will turn 31 later this week, which meant Alie-Cox could have been a starting fantasy TE in two TE leagues. Then the Colts used a fourth-round pick on Kylen Granson, who can play more of an H-back role. This moves the Colts back into a three-tight-end rotation, which will leave Alie-Cox outside the top 30 fantasy tight ends.

Alie-Cox did have one of the league's 13 110-yard receiving games for a tight end in 2020, but once Trey Burton was healthy, Alie-Cox was relegated to more of a red zone and blocking role.

Though Granson will have a steep learning curve in front of him for 2021 as a rookie, it would be safe to assume the Colts will try and lean heavily on that three-tight-end rotation that Frank Reich likes to use.

Jack Doyle will remain TE1 in 2021, but should Granson become the playmaker many think he can become it's easy to see Alie-Cox taking a backseat again as a pass catcher in the Colts' system.

Have thoughts on Mo Alie-Cox being considered a fantasy 'faller' following the selection of Kylen Granson? Drop a line in the comments section below!

