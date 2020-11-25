Philip Rivers Misses Practice, But No Worries

The Indianapolis Colts kept the quarterback out of Wednesday practice to rest a sore toe, but the 17th-year pro assures he’ll be good to go for Sunday’s AFC South Division showdown against the Tennessee Titans.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Indianapolis Colts prepare for an important Sunday home game against the Tennessee Titans in a matchup of 7-3 AFC South Division rivals, it might seem disconcerting that quarterback Philip Rivers sat out Wednesday’s practice.

No reason to be concerned, the Colts and Rivers assured. He’s resting a sore toe injured while trying to make a block in Sunday’s 34-31 overtime home win over the Green Bay Packers. Because the Colts are giving players a Thursday off for the Thanksgiving holiday, Rivers will have two days to rest.

There’s no doubt in his mind he will be ready for game day. Head coach Frank Reich considered it a smart precaution.

“Yeah, I feel pretty good,” Rivers said. “I feel like I definitely could have gone today. I think it’s a little bit of a smart thing to do, and then me getting better at my stubbornness as well.

“I think it’s the best approach. Obviously with our schedule this week, having tomorrow off with Thanksgiving, a couple more days of rest and be ready to be out there on Friday.”

Rivers, 38, is known for longevity and durability. He once played an AFC title game with a torn ACL. A Sunday start will enable him to pass Eli Manning at 235 consecutive games, the longest active NFL streak and ninth in league history.

Philip Rivers leans into a pass against Green Bay. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

The 17th-year pro considers that streak among the most important in a career where his 61,954 passing yards rank fifth in the NFL record books and his 411 touchdown passes are nine behind Hall of Famer Dan Marino for fifth.

He’s played well lately in leading the Colts to back-to-back wins, first a 34-17 road triumph over the Titans that earned an early edge in the head-to-head tiebreaker. The rematch could put the Colts in firm control of the division with a sweep in that tiebreaker.

Because Rivers plays the most important position and this game is magnified in importance, the Colts have reason to play it safe. And Rivers reluctantly concedes that trying to make the block wasn’t wise.

“It was just kind of a weird deal,” he said. “I really don’t know how to explain it. It wasn’t great the rest of the day, but it wasn’t awful. It was most of that fourth quarter. I think it’s more just getting through some of the soreness here early in the week and have really not dealt with it. You think about of all the things you deal with that sound a little more legit than a toe.”

He was amused when asked if the injury could impact his unorthodox, side-armed throwing motion.

“No, no, I’ll be good,” Rivers said. “It’s already weird enough. I don’t think I can tweak it any more.”

Reich chuckled on Monday when asked about the block because it wasn’t designed to require Rivers to a shoulder into a pursuing defender.

So why did Rivers do it? That’s his intense nature.

“That probably wasn’t the best decision there,” he said. “I have no issue with the shoulder whatsoever. But, yeah, that probably wasn’t the best decision. I guess sometimes the 16-year-old linebacker and 17-year-old free safety comes out every now and then. I can’t help myself.”

And there was something more to it. Rivers mentioned his tackle attempt in a home loss to Baltimore, where the quarterback was the last person with a chance to prevent Chuck Carr from returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Rivers stumbled and fell flat on his back. Carr leaped over him and scored the tying TD.

“And a little bit of me, not really redemption, but at least to show there is a little something in there after that Baltimore tackle debacle,” Rivers said.