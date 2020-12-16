Philip Rivers’ Solid Play Has Validated Colts’ Offseason Decision to Sign Quarterback

There were a couple of rocky moments early, but 17th-year quarterback Philip Rivers has been playing his best football in leading the Indianapolis Colts to four wins in five games.

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not something Frank Reich says he has thought much about, but the third-year Indianapolis Colts head coach concedes there’s some satisfaction to seeing how well the offseason signing of quarterback Philip Rivers has played out.

Eyebrows raised when the Colts gave Rivers $25 million to play his 17th season with a new team. Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni were convinced from working with Rivers in their Chargers days that the quarterback could still play at an elite level.

Rivers, who turned 39 last week, had what he calls “hiccups” early on. The Colts lost their season opener at Jacksonville, which has lost 12 straight since. A costly pick-six in a road loss at Cleveland sure stands out.

But since Rivers has settled in and the weapons around him have also produced more consistently, the Colts (9-4) have won four of five games to move into the AFC’s sixth playoff seed with three games to go. The Colts have won all six games in which they don’t commit a turnover.

Reich was asked Monday, a day after a season-high point total in a 44-27 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders, if Rivers’ play has validated the Colts’ decision to make the offseason investment.

“Has that thought gone through my mind? Yes, of course it has, I’m human,” Reich said. “I try not to think of that, and I really don’t think of it very much. I’m just happy for our team, I’m happy for Philip. Yeah, obviously he was the guy that I wanted, that Nick (Sirianni) wanted and that (general manager) Chris (Ballard) wanted. At the end of the day, the three of us sat around and talked about it. We looked at all the options out there and Philip was the guy who all three of us wanted and really, we just needed obviously (owner) Mr. (Jim) Irsay to believe and to sign off and to support us in that decision.”

The coach said he has never doubted the decision.

“Early on in the year when there was one or two – as I’ve heard Philip refer to it – hiccups along the way for us as an offense, not for any one player, I didn’t laugh, but there was never a doubt in my mind,” Reich said. “There has never been a doubt in my mind of the kind of football Philip Rivers is capable of playing and would play this year and has played. I had that much confidence in him so it wasn’t a hard decision last year.

“Yeah, it’s you putting your neck on the line for somebody but okay, this is the kind of guy you want to put your neck on the line for.”

Quarterback Philip Rivers (17) worked with Colts head coach Frank Reich (right) when they were with the Chargers organization. Jenna Watson/USA TODAY Sports

Rivers’ ability to make quick reads and get rid of the ball fast and accurately has proven to be invaluable. He’s completing 68.1% percent of his passes, averaging 7.7 yards per completion, with 20 TDs and nine interceptions. It’s worth noting that Rivers has had just three interceptions in the past seven games.

He’s been the efficient game manager this Colts offense needed. This was most evident in a road win over the Tennessee Titans, who are tied with the Colts atop the AFC South Division but have the division-record tiebreaker. In a short week playing on a Thursday night, Reich and Rivers opted to rely more on a no-huddle offense. He trusted Rivers to make the quick reads and execute, and the quarterback took the Titans apart in a 34-17 rout.

Looking back at the many questions asked when Rivers signed, was he too old to get this team to the playoffs? No. Did he have the arm strength to make the deeper throws? Yes, although it’s fair to say he doesn’t sling the ball on bombs like he did in his younger days. But as his 41-yard TD pass to T.Y. Hilton showed on Sunday, Rivers can still dial long distance.

Perhaps most importantly, would Rivers revert to his risk-taking, gunslinger mentality when under pressure in important moments? While that happened a few times early on, he’s not been the same passer who had 20 interceptions with the Chargers last season. Despite being immobile and playing in pain with a turf toe that could require offseason surgery, Rivers has thrived behind an offensive line that has provided some of the best protection in the NFL — the Colts rank third in fewest sacks allowed with just 15. At the current rate, 18 sacks taken in a season would be the fewest in Rivers' career.

When the Colts and Rivers united in March, the hope was for this quarterback plan to extend beyond this season. Reich and Rivers still see this marriage the same way in looking forward to the quarterback playing at least one more year.

“The way he’s playing right now I don’t see – we said it when we got him here, when he first came here I said Philip is more than capable, if he wants, he has multiple years of good football in him,” Reich said. “I really believe that.”

Philip Rivers looks on during Sunday's 44-27 win at Las Vegas. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

All that said, there is still work to be done, and nobody knows that more than “Uncle Phil,” as his new teammates call him. As much as his statistical legacy supports Pro Football Hall of Fame consideration as he moves up among the greats in several passing categories, Rivers has never been to a Super Bowl. That’s the ultimate goal. He thought the Colts gave him his best chance.

Perhaps the Colts don’t have all the pieces to get to that final game this postseason, but just qualifying for the playoffs always seemed like a must to confirm Rivers was worth the investment. The Colts are on the verge of making the playoffs — which the franchise hasn’t done in four of the past five years. A late collapse seems unlikely because the Colts host the Houston Texans (4-9) on Sunday and finish at home against the Jaguars. The game in between, at the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2), should be telling in determining if these Colts have what it takes to make a playoff run.

Ballard bought himself some time in finding a quarterback for the future when he committed to Rivers. If this ideal scenario plays out as expected, Rivers will return for another year, which gives the GM more time to figure out the most important position down the road.

Presuming the Colts continue on their path as an emerging AFC playoff team, it’s not far-fetched to consider them serious contenders next season.

For now, which is all that matters, Rivers has proven he was worth it.