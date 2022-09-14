Is there a Plan to Play Rookie OL Bernhard Raimann?

Indianapolis Colts rookie offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann was considered a steal after being taken in the third-round.

He saw action against the Houston Texans, logging 16 snaps according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said there is a concerted effort to get him more work at left tackle.

“That was a plan we talked about before going into the game, that we were going to get Bernhard (Raimann) some reps in there in the second or the third quarter," said Brady at media availability on Tuesday.

"Obviously, he was involved when we were going six o-linemen on a couple plays. We just want to continue allowing him to build throughout the season."

PFF gave Raimann a 72.8 grade in his limited work, fourth-highest on offense and second among the offensive linemen to Quenton Nelson's 81.8.

Matt Pryor, who started at left tackle and saw the majority of the snaps, graded 65.1 including 60.6 in pass blocking.

"I thought they both played well, him and Matt (Pryor) played well, but we just want to be able to give Bernhard the opportunities to continue to grow as a player," said Brady "So we may need him some time even more down the season."

While Brady doesn't have a specific number of snaps in mind for Raimann, he said the Colts will continue to integrate him into the offense.

"Not really a certain number of plays," said Brady. "Right now, I think we did two series and depending how those series go – Strauss (Chris Strausser) is keeping count of that. I’m sure it’s somewhere in there (between) the 10 and 15 range there, maybe a little more."

Raimann's first action as an offensive tackle only came in 2020 at Central Michigan. The converted tight end has a load of upside as he learns his craft, and Brady and the Colts want to tap into his potential by bringing him along slowly.