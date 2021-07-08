Sports Illustrated home
PODCAST: The Horseshoe Guys Discuss Colts' Defense, Return to Grand Park and LOS, and More

On the latest episode of The Horseshoe Guys, Josh and Jake break down the Colts' defense, discuss the team returning to Grand Park for training camp, full capacity for fans at Lucas Oil Stadium, and more.
We may be on the sleepiest portion of the NFL calendar, but there is always something to discuss regarding each team.

On Tuesday, Horseshoe Huddle Deputy Editor Josh Carney and Senior Analyst Jake Arthur — better known as the tandem on The Horseshoe Guys Podcast — came together to give their thoughts on the latest talking points of the Indianapolis Colts' offseason.

The Colts have focused on building a championship-level defense over the last few years. While that unit has steadily ascended, there are some big changes coming in the upcoming 2021 season.

On the latest episode, the guys discuss those defensive changes in detail as well as the Colts returning to Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. for training camp and Lucas Oil Stadium being cleared for full capacity. They also take a few fan questions.

