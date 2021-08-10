Sports Illustrated home
PODCAST: Horseshoe Huddle Colts Training Camp Q&A

This week on The Horseshoe Guys Podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the latest happenings of Colts training camp, and take fan questions.
Author:
Publish date:

The Horseshoe Guys came together this week to discuss the latest happenings at Indianapolis Colts training camp.

Alongside Horseshoe Huddle senior analyst Jake Arthur, lead analyst Zach Hicks filled in for deputy editor Josh Carney, and the pair went up and down the roster while answer fan questions.

Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson, their backups, the young pass rushers, etc., this episode has it all.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Stay tuned to Horseshoe Huddle for wall-to-wall coverage of training camp in Westfield, as well as the upcoming preseason matchups against the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions.

On future episodes of the podcast, you can expect to hear insight from Josh and Jake as well as the knowledgeable guests that they bring on to discuss all things Colts and the NFL.

