PODCAST: Horseshoe Huddle Reacts to Carson Wentz Injury News, Breaks Down First Few Days of Training Camp

Fresh off the sting of the Carson Wentz injury news and another day of camp practice in Westfield, Horseshoe Huddle's Josh Carney and Jake Arthur give their thoughts on the Wentz development, what comes next at quarterback, and break down the first few days of training camp to date.
Back in the saddle following an extended hiatus, The Horseshoe Guys returned Monday night with plenty of news at their disposal to discuss.

Horseshoe Huddle's Josh Carney and Jake Arthur gave their takes on the Carson Wentz injury saga, which turned out to be a rollercoaster of emotions prior to Monday's decision by the franchise and the veteran QB to undergo surgery on his left foot.

Arthur and Carney also discussed what comes next at quarterback, their level of comfort and confidence in second-year quarterback Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger, and the potential of the Colts adding a veteran quarterback to the roster. 

The duo also broke down the first few days of training camp, and discussed a player on the offensive and defensive side of the football that they're most excited to watch in the first preseason game of the year on August 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Stay tuned to Horseshoe Huddle for wall-to-wall coverage of training camp in Westfield, as well as the upcoming preseason matchups against the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. 

On future episodes of the podcast, you can expect to hear insight from Josh and Jake as well as the knowledgeable guests that they bring on to discuss all things Colts and the NFL.

