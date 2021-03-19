Colts WR Gives Thoughts On New QB, T.Y. Hilton and More

On the latest episode of the Bleav in Colts Podcast, Jake catches up with Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr., and discusses the latest Colts free agency news.

On the latest episode of the Bleav in Indianapolis Colts Podcast, Jake speaks with Colts second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. about his new quarterback Carson Wentz, what he's trying to get better at this offseason, his relationship with T.Y. Hilton, his partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings, and more.

Jake also updates you on all the latest Colts free agent news. What new players have the Colts signed? Which own their own players have left? Who's left?

All that and the latest rumors!

Here is more on Pittman's partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings:

Buffalo Wild Wings March Madness Blazin’ Challenge

Michael Pittman Jr. is partnering with Buffalo Wild Wings for its March Madness Blazin’ Challenge competition in Indianapolis. Michael took on the Blazin’ Challenge himself and conquered it in under 4 minutes! Participants will have to eat 10 traditional Carolina Reaper Blazin’ wings and the fastest times will advance, with the champ winning a pair of tickets to the 2021 Final Four and Championship, plus free wings for a year! There are 30 sports bars around the Indy area participating in the competition so visit MMBlazinChallenge.com to find out where you can enter. The first round is open from Friday 3/19 thru Monday, 3/22 and is free to enter.

