Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+SI.com
Search

PODCAST: Interview with Michael Pittman Jr., Latest On Colts Free Agency

On the latest episode of the Bleav in Colts Podcast, Jake catches up with Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr., and discusses the latest Colts free agency news.
Author:
Publish date:

On the latest episode of the Bleav in Indianapolis Colts Podcast, Jake speaks with Colts second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. about his new quarterback Carson Wentz, what he's trying to get better at this offseason, his relationship with T.Y. Hilton, his partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings, and more.

Jake also updates you on all the latest Colts free agent news. What new players have the Colts signed? Which own their own players have left? Who's left?

All that and the latest rumors!

This episode is sponsored by BetOnline AG and eBay.

Here is more on Pittman's partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings:

Buffalo Wild Wings March Madness Blazin’ Challenge
Michael Pittman Jr. is partnering with Buffalo Wild Wings for its March Madness Blazin’ Challenge competition in Indianapolis.

Michael took on the Blazin’ Challenge himself and conquered it in under 4 minutes!

Participants will have to eat 10 traditional Carolina Reaper Blazin’ wings and the fastest times will advance, with the champ winning a pair of tickets to the 2021 Final Four and Championship, plus free wings for a year!

There are 30 sports bars around the Indy area participating in the competition so visit MMBlazinChallenge.com to find out where you can enter.

The first round is open from Friday 3/19 thru Monday, 3/22 and is free to enter.

The show is available wherever you listen to podcasts. Never miss an episode of the show by subscribing now!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_15414990
News

Colts WR Gives Thoughts On New QB, T.Y. Hilton and More

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with head coach Doug Pederson during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
News

LOOK: New QB Carson Wentz Dons Colts Uniform

Carson Wentz during his introductory press conference after being traded to the Indianapolis Colts.
News

New Colts QB Carson Wentz Joins The Pat McAfee Show

USATSI_15366040
News

Colts Sign Versatile, Free-Agent Defensive End

Jim Irsay during his offseason press conference.
News

Colts Owner Reveals Thoughts On Wentz, Colts Offseason

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says his team needs a veteran quarterback for 2021.
News

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Makes Bold Prediction About Colts' Future

Carson Wentz during his introductory press conference after being traded to the Indianapolis Colts.
News

New Colts QB Gives His Thoughts On Trade That Brought Him to Indy

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been acquired by the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.
News

WATCH: Carson Wentz Throws to New Colts Teammates