Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Power Rankings: Colts get Post Draft Love

The Indianapolis Colts are on the move in the Post-Draft NFL.com Power Rankings

Despite not having a first-round pick, the Indianapolis Colts moved up four spots from 16 to 12, first in the AFC West, in the NFL.com post-draft power rankings

NFL.com writer Dan Hanzus moved the Colts up four spots after the Colts addressed the offensive side of the ball with their three top-100 draft picks.

Quarterback has been a revolving door in Indianapolis since the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck nearly three years ago, but the Colts appear confident that Matt Ryan -- who turns 37 later this month -- will finally bring stability under center. Jim Irsay said last week he believed Ryan could play another four seasons with the Colts. The owner’s rosy viewpoint was echoed in Indy’s 2022 draft class, which included eight picks but nary a quarterback among them. GM Chris Ballard lost his first-rounder in the doomed Carson Wentz acquisition in 2021, but he still came out of Vegas with a solid haul that included offensive players with each of the team’s first three picks. The Colts know they must become more explosive on that side of the ball to compete in the loaded AFC. - Dan Hanzus, NFL.com 

The Colts selected athletic wide receiver Alec Pierce from Cincinnati at No. 53 overall, their first pick in the draft. Pierce had a spectacular combine showing after a productive season with the Bearcats. Measuring 6'3 and 211 pounds, Pierce ripped off a 4.41 forty and had a 40.5" vertical jump.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Indianapolis added 6'7 tight end Jelani Woods in the third round (No. 73 overall). Woods had the best 40-yard dash time of the tight ends at the combine with a 4.61. With his height and 34 1/8" arms, he's a huge target for Matt Ryan.

The Colts also secured a possible starting offensive tackle at No. 77 overall in Bernhard Raimann of Central Michigan. Projected by many to be a back end of the first-round pick, Indianapolis got a steal at the back of the third.

He has less than ideal arm length at 32 7/8", but he's a tremendous athlete and projected as an eventual "plus starter" by NFL.com.

Indianapolis Colts 2022 NFL Draft Class:

Round/Pick, Name, POS, College
2/53 Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati
3/73 Jelani Woods TE Virginia
3/77 Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan
3/96 Nick Cross S Maryland
5/159 Eric Johnson DL Missouri State
6/192 Andrew Ogletree TE Youngstown State
6/216 Curtis Brooks DT Cincinnati
7/239 Rodney Thomas II S Yale

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts sixth-round pick (No. 192), tight end Andrew Ogletree of Youngstown State University.
Draft

Colts Rookie Details Journey from Receiver to Tight End, to Colts Draft Pick

By Jake Arthur1 hour ago
Oct 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) runs as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) defends during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

S Nick Cross Simply Too Good to Pass Up for Colts

By Andrew Moore12 hours ago
Jelani Woods Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick Virginia Cavaliers
News

Indianapolis Colts Draft Grade from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

By HH StaffMay 2, 2022
Bernard Raimann Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft
Film

Film Room: What Does Bernhard Raimann Bring to the Colts?

By Zach HicksMay 1, 2022
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann of Central Michigan (76) works with a coach during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

OT Bernhard Raimann Could Be Colts LT of the Future

By Andrew MooreMay 1, 2022
Nov 27, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Experience In Colts' System At Shrine Bowl Had Woods Eyeing Fit In Indy

By Josh CarneyMay 1, 2022
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Transition From TE To OT Kept Raimann Up At Night Until 'Reps Were Perfect'

By Josh CarneyMay 1, 2022
Sep 11, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods (0) catches a touchdown pass as Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tony Adams (6) defends in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Ballard, Colts Believe Offensive Additions Will Make Offense More Explosive

By Josh CarneyApr 30, 2022