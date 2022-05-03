NFL Power Rankings: Colts get Post Draft Love

Despite not having a first-round pick, the Indianapolis Colts moved up four spots from 16 to 12, first in the AFC West, in the NFL.com post-draft power rankings.

NFL.com writer Dan Hanzus moved the Colts up four spots after the Colts addressed the offensive side of the ball with their three top-100 draft picks.

Quarterback has been a revolving door in Indianapolis since the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck nearly three years ago, but the Colts appear confident that Matt Ryan -- who turns 37 later this month -- will finally bring stability under center. Jim Irsay said last week he believed Ryan could play another four seasons with the Colts. The owner’s rosy viewpoint was echoed in Indy’s 2022 draft class, which included eight picks but nary a quarterback among them. GM Chris Ballard lost his first-rounder in the doomed Carson Wentz acquisition in 2021, but he still came out of Vegas with a solid haul that included offensive players with each of the team’s first three picks. The Colts know they must become more explosive on that side of the ball to compete in the loaded AFC. - Dan Hanzus, NFL.com

The Colts selected athletic wide receiver Alec Pierce from Cincinnati at No. 53 overall, their first pick in the draft. Pierce had a spectacular combine showing after a productive season with the Bearcats. Measuring 6'3 and 211 pounds, Pierce ripped off a 4.41 forty and had a 40.5" vertical jump.

Indianapolis added 6'7 tight end Jelani Woods in the third round (No. 73 overall). Woods had the best 40-yard dash time of the tight ends at the combine with a 4.61. With his height and 34 1/8" arms, he's a huge target for Matt Ryan.

The Colts also secured a possible starting offensive tackle at No. 77 overall in Bernhard Raimann of Central Michigan. Projected by many to be a back end of the first-round pick, Indianapolis got a steal at the back of the third.

He has less than ideal arm length at 32 7/8", but he's a tremendous athlete and projected as an eventual "plus starter" by NFL.com.

Indianapolis Colts 2022 NFL Draft Class:



Round/Pick, Name, POS, College

2/53 Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati

3/73 Jelani Woods TE Virginia

3/77 Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan

3/96 Nick Cross S Maryland

5/159 Eric Johnson DL Missouri State

6/192 Andrew Ogletree TE Youngstown State

6/216 Curtis Brooks DT Cincinnati

7/239 Rodney Thomas II S Yale