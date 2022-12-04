Colts Add Depth at Linebacker Ahead of Clash with Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts have flexed linebacker Forrest Rhyne from the practice squad to the active roster for their Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The team made the announcement on Saturday that they were elevating the first-year pro to the active roster for the second-consecutive week.

Rhyne was also elevated last week against the Steelers, and he saw action on 10 special teams snaps.

He was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova in May. He has bounced on and off the practice squad several times this season but has now found himself suiting up on game day on back-to-back weeks.

NFL rules stipulate a player can be flexed three times from the practice squad to the active roster before he must either be signed to the 53-man squad or subjected to waivers.

Rhyne was incredibly productive at Villanova and had over 153 tackles in 2021 and found himself on multiple FCS All-American lists.

The Colts are next in action on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. They find themselves 10.5-point underdogs in Dallas according to SI Sportsbook.

The teams took different turns in November. The 8-3 Cowboys went 4-1 in October while the Colts were 1-3 and saw a host of changes including firing head coach Frank Reich.

The Colts defense will have their hands full with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense. Prescott returned from injury on Week 7, and Dallas has averaged 33.8-points per game since his return.

During that span Prescott has thrown for 1,257 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Colts have continually struggled on offense all season. At just 15.8-points per game, Indianapolis is tied for 2nd-worst in the NFL.

The game can be seen on NBC at 8:20 p.m. EST.